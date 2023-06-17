Video Shows Empty Seats at Dodger Stadium Amid Pride Night Backlash

A video shared on social media shows empty seats at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night, as Christian and Catholic protesters blocked entrances to the venue the same night it was set to celebrate Pride Month.

The L.A. Dodgers came under fire from conservative fans after news broke last month that an LGBTQ+ band, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, was invited to the annual Pride Night at Dodger Stadium—then disinvited, and finally invited again.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, whose members dress in drag as nuns, describes itself as an "order of queer and trans nuns," promoting human rights, community service and spiritual enlightenment. But for many among conservative Christians and Catholics, the band is offensive, sacrilegious, and even "diabolical," as Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said.

Pride Night signage is displayed before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Anti LGBTQ+ protestors blocked entrances to the stadium. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

After pressure from conservative groups, the Dodgers rescinded their invitation to The Sisters, only to invite them back with an apology a few days later after a backlash from LGBTQ+ groups. The band appeared at the Dodgers' Pride Night on Friday.

The back-and-forth around The Sisters barely made anyone happy—especially conservative Christians and Catholics, who showed up in their thousands to protest the presence of the band in the stadium.

A clip of the empty stadium during Friday's ball game, with only a handful of fans scattered across the massive venue, was shared by conservatives on Twitter as proof that the L.A. Dodgers had alienated their fan base by going "woke."

"The 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience," tweeted right-wing journalist Savanah Hernandez, a political commentator for Turning Point USA. "Two Dodgers fans nearby begin loudly booing after they're announced."

"Anyone who has ever been to a Dodgers game knows the stadium has way more people in it at this point. Now with the pitch clock, people are getting there earlier to get food and beer. This is a statement," commented a Twitter user.

"Bad policies have consequences," tweeted another sharing the clip. "The Dodgers chose their ESG score over their true fans. Notice how packed the stadium is. It's not! And it's a big game against the Giants. It should be PACKED!"

"Never seen Dodgers stadium so empty as they honor the demonic!," tweeted another user. "Yet thousands of believers are protesting outside! The message from America has been clearly sent again: YOU GO WOKE, YOU GO BROKE!," he added, repeating a slogan that was used by conservatives during the backlash against beer brand Bud Light.

The clip was also shared by Trump's former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who wrote on right-wing social media outlet Gettr: "Empty Stadium Greets Anti-Catholic Perverts."

Protesters hold signs at a Catholics for Catholics event in response to the Dodgers' Pride Night event including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in Los Angeles, California. The LGBTQ+ band were invited, uninvited and then finally reinvited to the game between the Dodgers and the Giants. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

But others pointed out that the reason why Dodger Stadium looked empty was likely linked to the fact that protesters were blocking access to the venue through the main entrance on Vin Scully Avenue.

"I have a theory on why the stadium might be so empty. It's on the right," said attorney and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, sharing an image of the empty stadium next to one of the protests outside the stadium.

Others questioned whether the stadium was ever that empty at all, suggesting that the clip didn't show the exact reality of the night. "Game is sold out and maybe 1/3 of the seats are empty," tweeted the actor Kevin T. Williams, sharing a selfie taken at the stadium. "Like every other night in LA."

