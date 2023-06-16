Videos Show Massive Crowd of Protesters at Dodgers Pride Night

Christian and Catholic protesters gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, Friday night ahead of the team's Pride Night event that's scheduled to include an appearance by LGBTQ+ activist group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The L.A. Dodgers found themselves in a whirlwind of backlash last month after rescinding, and subsequently re-inviting, the group to receive a community award during its 10th annual Pride event. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence describes itself as an "order of queer and trans nuns" promoting human rights, community service and spiritual enlightenment.

But critics of the group argue that the "order" mocks the Christian faith. Members of the nonprofit often dress like nuns and, according to its website, "use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit."

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are pictured on March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Christian and Catholic protesters on Friday night gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, ahead of the team's Pride Night event set to honor the controversial LGBTQ+ activist group. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

Ahead of the Dodgers' game against the San Francisco Giants Friday night, several protesters gathered in the stadium's parking lot in defiance of the LGBTQ+ group's scheduled appearance. According to a tweet from Los Angeles Times reported Andrew Campa, the demonstration was organized by the nonprofit Catholics for Catholics.

"Parking lot is filling up for the Catholics for Catholics protest outside Dodger Stadium regarding the Sisters of Indulgence receiving a Community Heroes Award," Campa wrote alongside a video of the protest forming.

Parking lot is filling up for the Catholics for Catholics protest outside Dodger Stadium regarding the Sisters of Indulgence receiving a Community Heroes Award. #DodgersProtest pic.twitter.com/HKs0ChYT3F — Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) June 16, 2023

In another video posted to Twitter by Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez, demonstrators are shown holding signs that read "Long live Christ the King" and repeating a prayer being led by someone on stage.

LOS ANGELES- A huge group of Catholics and Christians have already arrived outside of Dodger Stadium to pray in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.



A drag group that has repeatedly mocked Christ and the Catholic faith: pic.twitter.com/oHPIeHoCI3 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.