Videos Show Floods Tear Through Vermont Roads

Torrential rains in the northeast moved northward to batter Vermont with flash floods and mudslides as excessive rain overwhelmed the state's creeks.

The storm systems poured over the nation's northeast on Sunday, killing one person and causing severe damage in New York's Hudson Valley area. The storms moved northward on Monday, arriving in Vermont. The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont, issued a "high risk" warning for excessive rain for the first time ever. More than seven inches of rain was expected to quickly fall in the region, heightening the risk of flash floods and rising river levels. On Monday morning, the situation escalated as floods drowned out parts of the state.

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva told Newsweek Vermont has received 3 to 5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours. He expects the Green Mountains will receive the worst of the rain, which is forecast to continue throughout the day.

Videos of the onslaught were shared on Twitter, with many showing inaccessible roads and rushing waters.

In this file photo tow trucks move past cars abandoned in a flooded street caused by a tropical rainstorm passing through the area on June 04, 2022, in Miami, Florida. On Monday, floods ravaged Vermont. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"Vermont getting hammered," one Twitter user tweeted with a video. "Locals comparing it to Irene."

And the locals may not be wrong. DaSilva told Newsweek the storm could surpass floods from Hurricane Irene in 2011.

"At the very least, it will be the worst flooding in the state since Irene," DaSilva said.

The video accompanying the tweet showed rushing water flooding a street littered with debris in Stockbridge, Vermont.

Londonderry, which is 23 miles from Ludlow, also suffered devastating floods. One organization shared heartbreaking pictures of the flood damage.

"Our hometown," the user tweeted with a crying emoji on Monday morning. "While there is damage up at the mtn that we haven't fully assessed, the new snowmaking dam is performing well. Unfortunately, more rain today...road closures all around so don't venture out in the Londonderry/Weston area."

In the photos, roads are completely covered by floodwaters. Cars were submerged to their taillights. A picture of a building showed water rising to the windows on the first floor.

One user shared a video of a commercial building in which the parking lot was completely covered by water.

"YIKES! Major flooding seen this morning in Ludlow, Vermont," the user tweeted on Monday morning.

Another video revealed floodwaters cascading over the remnants of a mudslide that covered a street, making it inaccessible.

"The entrance to Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vermont right now as heavy rain continues. Video by my friend Pat Moore," Tyler Jankowski, chief meteorologist at NBC5, tweeted on Monday morning with the video.

"Major mudslides and life-threatening flash flooding in the mountains and creeks of Vermont. Most significant flooding event since Tropical Cyclone Irene," one person tweeted while sharing the same video.