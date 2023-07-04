Video of Jessie J Singing Loudly to Son Sparks Outrage—'Ruptured Eardrums'

Jessie J has been criticized after singing to her newborn son, Sky Safir, in a video shared on Instagram.

On Monday, the "Bang Bang" hitmaker, 35, took to the image-sharing platform to post a carousel of videos and photos from her weeks as a first-time mother, having recently welcomed her offspring with boyfriend Chanan Colman.

The first slide in the carousel showed the British-born singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, belting out a soulful rendition of the lullaby "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" as she peered down lovingly at her son in his stroller.

Captioning that particular slide, in which Jessie J's powerhouse tones could be heard echoing throughout a parking structure, the singer wrote: "Tough crowd!"

Toward the end of the clip, the star was seen lightly rubbing her son's stomach. Her singing efforts appeared to have been in vain, as the baby appeared to start crying as the footage came to an abrupt end.

The video was shared on Twitter, where it faced an even tougher crowd, with detractors slamming the "Price Tag" singer for her stage-worthy performance to her baby boy.

"She's loud as hell," complained one Twitter user, who added that the "baby is gonna grow up with ruptured eardrums."

"I'd be crying too if she was hollering a lullaby at me in a parking structure," commented another.

One Twitter user asked why Jessie J was "screaming in that [baby's] face, while another said that the moment likely sparked "the baby's first nightmare."

Amid the criticisms, a host of other fans reacted to the clip as the heartwarming moment it was likely intended to be.

"When the acoustics are that good she knew she couldn't wait," wrote one fan of Jessie J, adding that they were "obsessed" with the footage.

"She's just like me, singing everywhere I can," said another.

"I'm about to cry happy tears as a Jessie J fan," another chimed in. "This is beautiful [because] she wrote a song on how she wanted to be a mom, but because of her health condition she didn't think it was possible. Let her enjoy her moment especially since she didn't think it would come true."

In November 2021, Jessie J revealed in an Instagram post that after deciding to "have a baby on my own," she went in for a third scan where she was told "there was no longer a heartbeat."

Captioning a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test, she wrote: "I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

The musician, who was due to perform in Los Angeles that night, went on: "I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way."

Explaining why she chose to go it alone in her attempts to become a mother, Jessie J said that it was "all I've ever wanted and life is short."

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," she wrote. "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."

Jessie announced her most recent pregnancy in January 2023. Months later, in May, she revealed in an Instagram Story post that she had given birth to her son.

"A week ago my whole life changed," she wrote. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."

"He is magic," she added of her son. "He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. [...] I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine and here *happy tears*. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support."