World

Video of Joe Biden Struggling With Umbrella in Japan Goes Viral

By
World Joe Biden G7 Japan President

Footage of President Joe Biden appearing to struggle with his umbrella in Japan has gone viral, sparking mockery from conservative commentators.

The president arrived in Japan on Thursday at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, ahead of a summit of leaders from the G7 group of advanced industrial economies.

Biden has announced plans to seek reelection in 2024, despite polling showing over two-thirds of Americans believe he will be too old to serve for a second term. As a result, the president's health, and mental fitness for office, are likely to be raised by Republicans as significant issues during the campaign.

President Biden arriving in Japan
President Joe Biden arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni on May 18, 2023, in Iwakuni, Japan. A video of Biden appearing to struggle with his umbrella was widely shared online. Tomohiro Ohsumi/GETTY

On Twitter, the official Republican National Committee (RNC) research account shared a clip of Biden's arrival in Japan, originally broadcast on C-SPAN. The footage begins with Biden walking down the stairs from Air Force One in the rain, while fumbling with a large black umbrella.

The president is greeted by Kenji Yamada, Japan's state minister for foreign affairs, and other dignitaries, while holding the umbrella under his arm. Noticing the president was getting wet, a number of other individuals hold their umbrellas over Biden, before he finally gets his open.

Accompanying the footage, the RNC wrote: "It took Biden almost a minute to figure out how to open his umbrella after landing in Japan in a torrential downpour."

This post has so far been retweeted 130 times, and received more than 42,000 views, according to Twitter statistics.

The RNC's tweet was shared by conservative activist Benny Johnson to his 1.5 million followers, who wrote: "Umbrella – 1 Joe Biden – 0." This received 163 retweets and more than 108,000 views.

Separately, The Post Millennial, a right-wing Canadian online magazine, retweeted the footage, adding: "Biden struggles with umbrella after landing in Japan."

However, some other accounts hit back, implying the RNC was fixating on a trivial incident. Mary Pucci, a Twitter user from Wisconsin, wrote: "Oh no! Umbrella gate! How awfulllllll! Maybe large Marge [Marjorie Taylor Greene] can add this to her articles of impeachment."

Another user added: "He focused on the people before messing with the umbrella. This is called manners, which is probably why you were so stumped by the scene."

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment by email.

On Friday, it was reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to attend the G7 summit. He is likely to seek additional Western support in the fight against the Russian invasion of his country.

In April, Biden officially announced he would seek reelection in November 2024, setting up a possible rematch with former Republican President Donald Trump.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC