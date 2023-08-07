Video of Mitch McConnell Heckled During Speech Watched Over 2.8M Times

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was drowned out by a crowd of Kentuckians telling him to "retire" during a speech in the state on Saturday. Many in the media and on social media have described the episode as humiliating.

The 81-year-old Republican recently suffered a public health scare that led many to question whether he should retire from politics. On July 26, McConnell was talking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol when he suddenly froze mid-sentence. He was apparently unable to continue his speech and looked frazzled and confused.

McConnell was led away by his aides and colleagues before returning shortly after to tell reporters he was fine. In March, the senator suffered a concussion after a fall reported by his office. It led him to be hospitalized for several days and remain out of the Senate for almost six weeks. Newsweek contacted McConnell's office for comment by phone on Monday but did not receive an immediate reply.

The incident sparked speculation over McConnell's possible retirement and his successor, with prominent Republicans such as Nikki Haley calling for the senator to leave his post.

However, days after the incident at the Capitol, McConnell's office released a statement, saying the Republican will continue serving as the Senate Minority Leader through 2024. It didn't specify whether he will run for reelection in 2025. "He plans to serve his full term in the job they [Republican senators] overwhelmingly elected him to do," a spokesperson said.

McConnell has been the Republican leader since 2007 and a senator since January 1985. He will face reelection in the Senate in 2026.

On Saturday, McConnell was at the Fancy Farm picnic in Kentucky, the state's top political event, where he was met with boos and chants of "retire" by Democrats in the audience.

A video from the event showing the Kentucky Republican unable to make himself heard above the protesting chants has received more than 2.8 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Mitch McConnell is the definition of 'The Swamp.' McConnell is 81 years old, has spent nearly 4 decades as a Senator and has a net worth of $35M," Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, wrote on X while sharing the clip on the platform.

"He has nothing in common with the average American and is still a Senator, not because he is a 'public servant' but because he is addicted to power. Retire, Mitch."

Earlier in the day, at the Graves County Republican Party Breakfast in Mayfield, McConnell received a very different kind of welcome, being greeted with a standing ovation and applause. The senator reportedly said that the event was his "28th Fancy Farm and I want to assure you it's not my last."

"The people of this state have chosen me seven times to do this job, and I want you to know how grateful I am," McConnell added.