Culture

Video of People Avoiding Bud Light in Cooler Goes Viral

By
Culture Boycott Budweiser Viral video Twitter

Video footage purporting to show patrons at a Tennessee event largely avoiding drinking Bud Light has gone viral on social media.

For more than a month the beer brand has been the focus of a divisive debate after sending transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a personalized can of its product.

In early April, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she explained that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman. Mulvaney's Days of Girlhood video series, which charts her first year of transitioning, has been a viral success.

The partnership drew condemnation from a number of social media users, who issued calls for a boycott. Amid the backlash, musician Kid Rock shared footage of himself opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans.

Bud Light backlash video goes viral
A person holds a commemorative South by Southwest bottle of Bud Light in Austin, Texas, on March 18, 2017. The beleaguered brand is facing continued backlash over its recent collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Rick Kern/Getty Images for Bud Light

Country music star Travis Tritt reacted by announcing he would no longer request any Anheuser-Busch products on his tour rider.

Amid the criticism and reports of plummeting sales, some Bud Light executives took a leave of absence, including marketing head Alissa Heinerscheid and Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch's mainstream brands.

Showing apparent evidence that the furor has not died down, OutKick founder Clay Travis on Monday shared a pair of videos from the WestFest music festival.

"Weekend experiment," reads the conservative commentator's caption. "Beers in cooler at Nashville area event. Pick which beer you want. No one would take the Bud Light all night long. Big issue going forward for Bud Light is many don't even want to be seen with product. They just pick another brand."

As music plays in the background, a voice can be heard explaining that there were two other brands in the cooler with the Bud Light cans—Yuengling and Michelob Ultra. It was noted in the first video that Michelob and Bud Light are produced by the same company.

It was not clarified whether the brands were in the cooler in equal quantities. In a follow-up video, said to have been taken more than three hours later in the VIP section of the event, it was stated that Bud Light was the only brand left.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times, drew praise from Bud Light detractors, who saw it as proof that their boycott calls had worked. Others mocked the videos.

Read more

In an April 14 press release, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said the company had no intention of dividing people.

It stated: "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

The statement continued: "I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands, and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors, and others.

"Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.

A bomb squad was recently dispatched to an Anheuser-Busch facility in Los Angeles following a threatening email.

An employee with the company told Patch Media that other threats were made to facilities across the U.S. after Mulvaney's Bud Light post.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC