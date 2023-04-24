Sports

Video of Pete Davidson Pushing Fan at Knicks Game Viewed More Than 1M Times

By
Sports Pete Davidson New York Knicks NBA

Pete Davidson laid his hands on a fan after they invaded his personal space after a New York Knicks NBA playoff win at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The 29-year-old comedian, who will host Saturday Night Live on May 6, was sat with fellow comedian Jon Stewart at court side to see the Knicks triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs.

Any joy and happiness from the result soon turned to anger for Davidson when he stopped for photos with fans as they filed out of the arena.

A video of the incident was posted on social media by Clique Productions and it has been viewed more that one million times on Twitter alone.

As he took selfies with fans, one was a little overzealous and suddenly put his arm around Davidson's shoulders.

The comic was having his pic taken with another fan at the time and the invasion of his personal space took him by surprise as he instinctively put his hands on the man who was trying to hug him.

Davidson pushed him away, and another fan, who was taking photos, stepped in to ensure that the situation didn't escalate.

The comedian immediately turned his frown upside down so that he could beam for the selfie that had been rudely interrupted.

Pete Davidson
Jon Stewart, left, and Pete Davidson, right, attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 31, 2023. Davidson laid his hands on a fan after they invaded his personal space after the New York Knicks' NBA playoff win at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Getty Images

Davidson was seen shaking his head afterwards as he looked clearly annoyed at the intrusion.

The comedian received support on Twitter for his actions, with many saying that they would have reacted similarly if a stranger put their arm around them.

One person commented: "Pete is going out of his way to be nice and take photos with fans. He doesn't have to. I would have reacted the exact same if some strange man approached me like that."

Another added: "Seems reasonable to me tbh."

A third replied to the original post with: "Being touched without permission warrants it."

Others laughed at how Davidson changed his persona from happy, to angry back to smiley again in an instant.

Pete Davidson
From the left, Josh Safdie, Pete Davidson and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the Houston Rockets v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 2, 2020. Davidson received plenty of support on Twitter when he reacted after a stranger suddenly put his arm around him. Getty Images

The confrontation comes just a few days after it was revealed Davidson will be returning to Saturday Night Live in May.

The comic had joined the cast in 2014 when he was just 20 years old and stayed for eight seasons before leaving at the end of Season 47 in 2022.

Davidson is hosting the May 6 episode as the show returns from a two-week hiatus. It will feature Lil Uzi Vert as the musical guest.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NBA? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

