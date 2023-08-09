Video of Rapper Adding Lyrics to Controversial Jason Aldean Song Goes Viral

Millions have witnessed Jason Aldean's controversial country song get a rap crossover in a viral social media video.

TikTok rapper Lathan Warlick has added his own verse under the instrumental parts of Aldean's single "Try That in a Small Town." The song has faced a number of accusations of promoting gun violence, "scary" lyrics and a music video filled with "racist undertones."

Aldean himself has defended the intent behind "Try That in a Small Town," while his fans, and some notable celebrities like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, have rallied behind him. The support for Aldean's song proved so popular that the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the end of July. This is despite the fact that it was originally released in May, as the backlash only started once the video launched in July.

Jason Aldean performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin on July 22, 2023 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. His song "Try That in a Small Town" has received a rap infusion from Lathan Warlick on social media, which has proved wildly popular with Aldean's fans. Joshua Applegate/Getty Images

Rapper Warlick is keeping the momentum behind "Try That in a Small Town" going thanks to his interpretation, which has been seen by millions on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

Warlick, seen listening to "Try That in a Small Town" in a car, joins in with the song after the chorus.

"We grew up different on how we was both raised. Trynna argue with each other about the right or wrong ways and uh, a lot of division from all the years of all the hate but I know how we can bring about some change. Let's bring God to this small town and pray for our country now," Warlick raps.

Warlick, an African American man, goes on to encourage people to come together during his lyrics for the song. The video, which can be seen here, has received over 1.9 million views and 260,000 likes.

@lathanwarlick My version of Jason Aldean song “Try That In A Small Town“ would’ve went something like this😎. The new black and tan GLU hat that I’m wearing is now available now on my merch site 🤜🏾🤛🏼. Link on my profile😁 #foryou #foryourpage ♬ original sound - Lathan Warlick

The fan response in Warlick's TikTok comment section was overwhelmingly positive as many praised him for supporting and adding to "Try That in a Small Town."

"And this is how a positive that was turned into a negative got turned back into a more beautiful positive," @reginaj_chav wrote, tagging Aldean telling him they should collab.

"Let's kill the hate with some great music," @samanthaashley663 wrote, calling for it to be played on every radio station.

Warlick, who has 2.3 million followers on TikTok already, seemed to pick up some new fans with his song, as many called on Aldean to support the song himself. "Jason's PR team better be having a meeting immediately bout a collaboration," @jessieocean20 said.

X user Cee Jay shared the video on the platform, saying the song made her heart smile and gave her tears in her eyes. The post received over 950,000 views and thousands of likes and reposts.

Warlick's song was almost universally praised on X too, although it did find some opposition there, as some spoke out about their issue with his rap verse being part of a country music song.

This guy added to Jason Aldean’s Try that in a small town. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vn7rar55wv — Cee Jay (@corimomma75) August 8, 2023

"White people love hearing/seeing Blacks talk like this because they know it's [bull****] & they know it's going to be one sided," wrote @petty_murphy43, a user who claims to have been kicked off of Instagram seven times.

By and large, the response for Warlick's song was overwhelmingly positive across the board on social media.

Outside of his social media profiles, Warlick is a rapper whose songs often feature a Christian message. According to an interview with The Christian Beat, he said he was driven into a deeper Christian faith after a near-death experience in 2011. He has around 650,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and his original songs has amassed over 20 million streams alone.

Newsweek has reached out to Warlick and Aldean for further comment.