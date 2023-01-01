Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets

San Francisco saw heavy rainfall over the weekend due to extreme weather conditions that flooded different parts of the city, resulting in road closures and cars half submerged, with one video showing a person rafting through the standing water.

John Shrable, a meteorologist at local news station KRON 4, shared the video on Twitter, which gained nearly 30,000 views as of Sunday morning. In his tweet, he said that the city saw over 5 inches of rainfall. However, he didn't mention the names of the areas that saw heavy precipitation or the location of the person rafting through the streets.

"This is what 5.46 inches of rainfall in a day looks like in San Francisco. Just barely missing the all time record for wettest day, 5.54 set back in November of 1994. Have a safe New Years Eve everyone as there's still plenty of standing water! #AtmosphericRiver," Shrable wrote.

This is what 5.46 inches of rainfall in a day looks like in San Francisco. Just barely missing the all time record for wettest day, 5.54 set back in November of 1994. Have a safe New Years Eve everyone as there’s still plenty of standing water! #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/nkr8Jr5BYP — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) January 1, 2023

Another video posted by Raj Mathai, a news anchor at NBC-owned KNTV, showed individuals driving through flooded streets in Palo Alto, California.

(more video) #PaloAlto flooding.

Also, #101 in South San Francisco (Oyster Point) remains closed in BOTH directions: expected to reopen at 5pm. @nbcbayarea #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/ZSaAuMwNRE — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides after another "atmospheric river" struck the West Coast, leading to "extreme" weather conditions, according to The New York Times.

The powerful "atmospheric river" causing San Francisco's weather conditions is often called a "pineapple express" because it quickly transfers water vapor from Hawaii to the West Coast, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

San Francisco saw 2.96 inches of rain, as of late Saturday morning, breaking a 173-year old record, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The highest precipitation record was 2.12 inches of rain in 1849.

The San Francisco Fire Department told Newsweek on Saturday that dozens of cars were stuck in the standing water in streets, and said that dozens of areas were affected by the flooding. The department confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities at that time.

The department also announced temporary road closures, per the California Highway Patrol (CHP), saying that all lanes of Highway 101 at Oyster Point in the south part of the city were shut down on Saturday morning because of "extreme roadway flooding." By midnight on Sunday, the southbound and northbound lanes of the 101 reopened, according to the CHP.

A number of photos posted by the fire department showed homes that were damaged, and mudslides at Leconte and Meade avenues. Another photo posted by the department showed a large tree that fell and crushed a car at 24th and Chattanooga streets, but caused no injuries.

TREE DOWN NO INJURIES 24th AND CHATTANOOGA pic.twitter.com/AdCjk6tkgA — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 1, 2023

This weekend, heavy snow hit areas around Lake Tahoe, in eastern California and western Nevada, according to weather forecasters. More snow is expected to fall throughout the week, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported.

The NWS recently said that California's Eastern Sierra region, which makes up the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range, would see "showers, heavy snow, and slight chance of thunderstorms" Saturday morning.

Newsweek reached out to the San Francisco Fire Department for additional information and comment.