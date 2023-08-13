News

Video Shows Ron DeSantis Hecklers Forcibly Removed During Event

By
News Ron DeSantis Republicans Iowa Donald Trump

Hecklers and protestors were removed during Ron DeSantis' appearance at the Iowa State Fair, videos shared online have shown. The Republican referred to them as "radical leftists" while onstage at the event.

The Florida governor, seeking the GOP nomination, was interrupted by hecklers using bells and whistles during his talk with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the annual event in Des Moines on Saturday, August 12.

DeSantis was at the fair in the hope of reviving his flagging campaign, which has been dogged with controversy, including a botched launch on X and the firing of a staff member who allegedly shared a video containing white supremacist imagery.

Kim Reynolds and Ron DeSantis
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (left) hosts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during one of her "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis was interrupted by hecklers at the event. Getty

The hecklers chanted "Go back to Florida" and, "Go back to Florida, pudding fingers," through a bullhorn.

Videos uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the hecklers being removed from the venue as well as the aftermath of a reported altercation.

In one video, seen by Newsweek, one person was forcibly pushed through the crowd by security and law enforcement officers as DeSantis supporters looked on. A woman followed behind and looked as though she was recording the incident as it unfolded.

As the protestors were moved past a set of portable toilets, the crowd of DeSantis supporters was seen cheering.

David Weigel, a journalist with news platform Semafor, who uploaded the video to X on August 12, said: "Protestors who had been blowing whistles and ringing bells during DeSantis interview get removed."

Since being uploaded to the social media platform, the clip has been viewed an estimated 79,600 times.

Another video, uploaded by Daily Mail U.S. political reporter Katelyn Caralle, showed one protestor following a DeSantis supporter following an alleged altercation.

The video documented a woman with dyed blue hair walking behind and shouting at the supporter before a law enforcement official came between the pair.

Caralle said in her August 12 post: "One protestor chases after a DeSantis supporter after an altercation. A cop stepped in to break it up just before the group of five were kicked out of the fair." Newsweek could not independently verify the veracity of the clips.

According to NBC News, DeSantis called the hecklers "radical leftists" and added: "Well, look, I think when the left comes out that's a sign of strength because, like, they know that we will beat [President Joe] Biden and they know we will be able to turn this country around and they do not want that."

The Iowa State Fair is considered one of the largest state fairs in the country and attracts an estimated 1 million visitors each year, making it a popular campaign stop.

A poll published by the Republican-leaning pollster Cygnal on August 10, found that DeSantis is now the preferred option of just 10 percent of people polled and is running behind businessman Vivek Ramaswamy who has 11 percent support.

Both trail former President Donald Trump, who dominates the field for the GOP nomination with 53 percent support, which is consistent with other polling.

The survey questioned 2,000 U.S. adults nationwide and was carried out by Cygnal, which holds a highly regarded "A" rating from poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis' team via his campaign website.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC