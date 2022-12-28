Video of Waffle House Worker Blocking Metal Chair Mid Fight Viewed 1M Times

A short video snippet depicting a Waffle House worker blocking a metal chair in the middle of a fight went viral this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 3-second video clip was posted to Twitter by musician and actor Mekka Don. By late Wednesday morning, it had received more than 2 million views.

"She needs to be the lead in the next action film," Don wrote in the December 27 tweet. "Waffle House job training is off the chain [two tired face emojis]."

The video appears to show a person hurling a metal chair toward a female Waffle House worker dressed in the restaurant's uniform and a black apron. The employee catches the chair, which had been launched over the bar and in the direction of her face, before throwing it down on the ground.

Waffle House customers who looked on during the encounter can also be heard yelling in the video.

The tweet had attracted more than 60,200 likes and 6,370 retweets by Wednesday at noon.

Don wrote in a comment on the tweet that one "underrated part of this video" was when a different Waffle House worker facing another direction seemed to duck out of the way to avoid getting struck by the chair. He joked that the ability to perform stunts is part of the diner franchise's employment requirements.

In a later tweet, Don again remarked on the viral clip.

"After this video I think we should all unite and stop the violence against Waffle House workers," wrote Don, who is also a lawyer and entrepreneur. "We cannot defeat them."

Twitter users had a field day weighing in with their own takes.

Comedian Brad Williams likened the Waffle House worker to a person serving in the U.S. Military.

"The US Military has many branches defending our country," Williams tweeted on Wednesday morning. "Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Waffle House Employees."

Ryan Gorman, a strategic marketing and communications consultant, also stated that he was floored by the snippet.

"The more times I watch this, the more impressive it becomes," Gorman wrote in a tweet.

The content creator and gamer known as "Revuhnant" classified the video as "entertaining."

"She caught a chair flying toward her head with one hand, spinned that s*** on her finger like a harlem globetrotter, and deflected it away all in one motion," he tweeted. "She seriously could get the bag as a stunt person or WWE career... something."

Marketing director Justin Kruger, meanwhile, mentioned the franchise's overall roster of employees, writing: "Waffle House staff are the sweetest, yet most savage group of individuals in the US."

Newsweek reached out to Waffle House for comment.