Video of Children 'Indoctrinated With Gender Ideology' at Disney Goes Viral

A fairy godmother apprentice named "Nick" at Disneyland, where "little children are indoctrinated with gender ideology every single day," has angered a section of social media users.

A video of a performer with a mustache, wearing a dress at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Anaheim, California, has gone viral online. Some have slammed Disney for the hire, while others have celebrated the worker. The comments on the original TikTok video, which has more than 8.5 million views, were especially positive.

The video was later shared on Twitter by Oli London, author of the book Gender Madness, where it was slammed by a large number of users.

A Fairy Godmother apprentice named "Nick" (inset), who works at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland (main, pictured in 2023), has gone viral online. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"Disney has sparked outrage once again for featuring a male Disneyland employee welcoming children to a dress store while dressed in a women's Fairy Godmother costume," London wrote, informing his followers. He added, "Welcome to Disney where little children are indoctrinated with gender ideology every single day."

The video shows a little girl's day out at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which gives children the opportunity to purchase clothes similar to their favorite Disney characters. Nick is featured in the first 8 seconds of the video, welcoming the little girl to the store.

"So my name is Nick, I'm one of the Fairy Godmother's apprentices," Nick can be heard saying in the video. "I'm here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.

Many of the TikTok comments refer to Nick's pronouns as "they/them," but it's not known how the performer identifies. Many of the more negative comments on Twitter refer to Nick as a male many times.

"Imagine bringing your kid, so excited to meet a Disney princess, and you show up and it's a dude in a dress, named Nick, with a mustache," 31-year-old professional mixed martial artist Lando Vannata said, adding that it "kind of kills the whole 'magical experience.'"

Welcome to Disney where little children are indoctrinated with gender ideology every single day. pic.twitter.com/KAeIXrRjxS — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 31, 2023

Multiple verified users weighed in, commenting on London's scathing tweet.

"Well after all, Disney is steeped in fantasy," one wrote, while another added, "This is sickening." Another user described taking their daughters to the location several years ago, and admitted they'd "request another fairy godmother for sure" if they got Nick. There were also comments calling on others to "boycott Disney" for going "woke."

The calls to boycott Disney comes at a time when a number of companies, like Bud Light and Target, are facing boycott after its involvement with LGBTQ+ campaigns.

While Nick the Fairy Godmother apprentice and Disneyland were slammed on Twitter, many of the comments on the original post celebrated Nick.

"Nick for president," "slayyy Nick" and "Nick's eyeshadow slays" were some of the compliments. "I'm obsessed with Nick slaying every time I see them at Disney," commented @hityouwiththeblink.

Some did throw in the odd joke at Nick's expense. "Cinderfella at the beginning" wrote @saintpeter._.