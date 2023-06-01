Culture

Video of Children 'Indoctrinated With Gender Ideology' at Disney Goes Viral

By
Culture Disney Disneyland Transgender TikTok

A fairy godmother apprentice named "Nick" at Disneyland, where "little children are indoctrinated with gender ideology every single day," has angered a section of social media users.

A video of a performer with a mustache, wearing a dress at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Anaheim, California, has gone viral online. Some have slammed Disney for the hire, while others have celebrated the worker. The comments on the original TikTok video, which has more than 8.5 million views, were especially positive.

The video was later shared on Twitter by Oli London, author of the book Gender Madness, where it was slammed by a large number of users.

Nick fairy godmother and Disneyland
A Fairy Godmother apprentice named "Nick" (inset), who works at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland (main, pictured in 2023), has gone viral online. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"Disney has sparked outrage once again for featuring a male Disneyland employee welcoming children to a dress store while dressed in a women's Fairy Godmother costume," London wrote, informing his followers. He added, "Welcome to Disney where little children are indoctrinated with gender ideology every single day."

The video shows a little girl's day out at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which gives children the opportunity to purchase clothes similar to their favorite Disney characters. Nick is featured in the first 8 seconds of the video, welcoming the little girl to the store.

"So my name is Nick, I'm one of the Fairy Godmother's apprentices," Nick can be heard saying in the video. "I'm here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.

@kourtnifaber

A dream is a wish your heart makes, when you’re fast asleep 👑 ✨ #disneyland #bibbidibobbidiboutique #corememory

♬ original sound - Kourtni

Many of the TikTok comments refer to Nick's pronouns as "they/them," but it's not known how the performer identifies. Many of the more negative comments on Twitter refer to Nick as a male many times.

"Imagine bringing your kid, so excited to meet a Disney princess, and you show up and it's a dude in a dress, named Nick, with a mustache," 31-year-old professional mixed martial artist Lando Vannata said, adding that it "kind of kills the whole 'magical experience.'"

Multiple verified users weighed in, commenting on London's scathing tweet.

"Well after all, Disney is steeped in fantasy," one wrote, while another added, "This is sickening." Another user described taking their daughters to the location several years ago, and admitted they'd "request another fairy godmother for sure" if they got Nick. There were also comments calling on others to "boycott Disney" for going "woke."

The calls to boycott Disney comes at a time when a number of companies, like Bud Light and Target, are facing boycott after its involvement with LGBTQ+ campaigns.

While Nick the Fairy Godmother apprentice and Disneyland were slammed on Twitter, many of the comments on the original post celebrated Nick.

"Nick for president," "slayyy Nick" and "Nick's eyeshadow slays" were some of the compliments. "I'm obsessed with Nick slaying every time I see them at Disney," commented @hityouwiththeblink.

Some did throw in the odd joke at Nick's expense. "Cinderfella at the beginning" wrote @saintpeter._.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC