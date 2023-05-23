World

Videos Show 'Free Russia' Flag Floating Over Moscow

By
Videos circulating on social media on Monday appeared to show a Russian opposition flag and balloons floating over Moscow.

"Free Russia flag in the centre of Moscow," the Freedom of Russia Legion, which was formed weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, posted on its social media channels, sharing a photo of the flag flying above Moscow State University—located near to the Kremlin.

The Legion, which is made up of defectors from the Russian Armed Forces, as well as Russian and Belarusian volunteers, alongside the Russian Volunteer Corps, led by known far-right ideologue Denis Nikitin, entered the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine on Monday. Ilya Ponomarev, an exiled Russian politician, who says he is a political representative for the Legion, told Newsweek on Monday that the group aims "to liberate Russia from Putinism."

Moscow State University
Students walk towards the main building of the Moscow State University in Moscow on February 8, 2021. Videos circulating on social media Monday appeared to show a Russian opposition flag and balloons floating over Moscow. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

The main symbol of the Legion is a blue and white flag, which became a feature in anti-war protests that broke out after February 24, 2022.

The Legion was declared a terrorist organization by Russia's Supreme Court in March. The group claimed on its social media channels on Monday that it had, alongside the Russian Volunteer Corps, "completely liberated" the settlement of Kozinka in Belgorod, and that its units had entered Graivoron.

The Kremlin said Putin was aware of an attempt by a "Ukrainian sabotage group" to break through into the Belgorod region, while Ukrainian intelligence said that Russian Volunteer Corps and Legion fighters entered the region, to carry out an operation to create "a security zone to protect civilian Ukrainians."

The region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said "a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" had penetrated the area, and that Russian authorities were "taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy."

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared a video of the blue and white flag and balloons, tweeting: "'Freedom for Russia Legion' published a video of their flag reportedly flying over Moscow."

The group had posted the videos on Telegram earlier, writing: "While we are doing recovery battles in the border area, our flag is flying in the center of Moscow. We will continue to keep you informed. Russia will be free!"

Read more

According to pro-Kremlin Telegram channel SHOT, a married couple were detained in Moscow, suspected of being behind the flag and balloons floating above the capital.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian foreign ministry via email for comment.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC