Politics

Videos Show Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Confronted by Furious New Yorkers

By
Politics U.S. Politics Democrats Progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was heckled on Friday during a visit to a New York City migrant housing facility, with protestors calling for stricter border security.

Ocasio-Cortez has represented New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes portions of Queens and the Bronx, since 2019, being one of the many Democrats elected in the "blue wave" of the 2018 midterms. As one of the youngest and most outspokenly progressive members of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman has over the years become a frequent target for conservative ire, which has resulted in various instances of her being heckled at public appearances in New York City.

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez, alongside fellow New York Democrat Representatives Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velázquez, and Jerry Nadler, made a visit to Manhattan's Roosevelt Hotel, which has been one of the locations providing shelter and services to asylum-seeking migrants arriving in the city. The migrants in the city are, in part, the result of programs in border states like Texas that have been sending them by bus to mostly Democrat-led cities further north.

More than 110,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, The New York Times reported last week, with housing and care for them set to cost the city more than $12 billion over three fiscal years, according to official estimates.

AOC migrants protesters
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, is seen. The congresswoman was among the NYC politicians confronted by anti-migrant hecklers at an event on Friday. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

As shown in videos of the event that have begun circulating on social media, Ocasio-Cortez's appearance at the hotel was disrupted by anti-migrant hecklers, who could be heard shouting things like "close the border" and "send them back." NBC News reported that the protesters' shouts were so loud that the speeches being given by the Democratic lawmakers could barely be heard.

Newsweek reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office via email for comment.

Similar anti-migrants protests sprung up outside of other sheltering centers on Thursday, including Brooklyn's Floyd Bennett Field and a few locations in Staten Island, the most conservative-leaning borough in New York City.

As part of a law that has been in place since the early '80s, the city is obligated to provide shelter and vital services to anyone in need, regardless of their immigration status. The recent influx of migrants being bused up from the South has resulted in the city needing to set up roughly 200 emergency shelters, which has so far cost over $2 billion.

While the visiting lawmakers' comments were partially drowned out by hecklers, NBC News reported some of Espaillat's comments, with the congressman explaining that they had wanted to "see for themselves what the migration dynamic is in our nation." He also added that, during the visit, they saw "people that want to work, [and] people that are fleeing violence, people that are fleeing environmental disasters."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC