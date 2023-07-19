Videos Show Large Tornado Rip Through North Carolina, Damage Pfizer Plant

Jaw-dropping videos shared on social media show a massive tornado tearing through parts of North Carolina as initial surveys report the dangerous winds injured at least 13 people and damaged nearly 90 structures, according to local officials.

The Raleigh office of the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that damage found is "consistent" with an EF-3 tornado and wind speeds of 150 mph.

The EF-3 rating classifies the North Carolina tornado on Wednesday afternoon as "severe," according to the NWS, which notes that the Enhanced Fujita scale estimates maximum wind speeds reached within a tornado by analyzing the level of damage inflicted. EF-3 storms pack wind speeds from 136 mph to 165 mph.

"Update! Damage has been found north of Rocky Mount consistent with an EF3 tornado and wind speeds of 150 mph," NWS Raleigh tweeted just after 6 p.m. "Storm survey is ongoing, updates to come."

The brunt of the powerful tornado's damage appeared to batter Edgecombe and Nash counties near the city of Rocky Mount, roughly 60 miles from Raleigh.

Jonathan Edwards, spokesperson for Nash County, told Newsweek in an emailed statement on Wednesday night that county EMS treated 13 people with "minor injuries." Two were transported to UNC Health Nash Hospital for further evaluation, Edwards said.

"We are also fortunate that the number of injured individuals remained very low despite the amount of damage we are seeing," he added.

Nash County Emergency Services has an initial estimate of around 89 structures damaged by the tornado, Edwards said in the statement to Newsweek, adding that a thorough assessment can occur once power crews have cleared the area of downed electrical lines.

Edwards urged people to stay off the roadways Wednesday night, as crews are still working.

Nash County residents who need assistance or shelter information can call the county at (252) 459-1510, he said.

Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office shared roughly two dozen images of the tornado's wake, showing numerous collapsed structures.

"There are a number of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "We have had reports of 2 life threatening and 1 non-life-threatening injury related to the storm and no deaths and for that, we are grateful."

***9PM UPDATE*** All roads are now passable. Drivers should still use caution as there is still smaller debris on the roads. Also, be alert as there are still crews of linemen working to restore...

Dozens of people in the area took to social media to share videos and photos of the massive funnel cloud and the aftermath.

One of the most widely shared video clips shows an aerial view of the heavily damaged Pfizer pharmaceutical plant.

A spokesperson for the drugmaker confirmed to Newsweek in an email on Wednesday that Pfizer's Rocky Mount facility sustained damage from the tornado.

"Pfizer colleagues at the site followed our established safety protocol and were able to evacuate," the statement reads. "They are safe and accounted for. We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production. Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident."

The clip, shared by Twitter user WeatherNation, shows the "severely damaged" Pfizer facility.

Another aerial video shows the storm's wreckage.

"TORNADO AFTERMATH: A large twister caused significant damage to a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina," AccuWeather tweeted.

One Twitter user shared a video shot at the Pfizer facility, showing the fierce tornado spiraling near the plant.

"Video shows the EF-3 tornado that hit Rocky Mount this afternoon," WRAL reporter Keenan Willard tweeted. "This was shot at the Pfizer plant, where 50,000 pallets of medicine were damaged by the storm today."

One person shared an astounding clip of the massive twister raging through Rocky Mount.

"Video of the large tornado that happened moments ago in Rocky Mount, NC," StormHQwx tweeted just before 1:20 p.m.

One clip, shared by a person at a gas station as the twister roars nearby, shows ominous gray skies.

"You front see that every day. #RockyMountNC #Tornado #rockymount," djaneene24 tweeted at 1:15 p.m.

Another Twitter user shared a clip showing downed trees covering a roadway.

"We were just in a tornado," radiator9987 tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m.