Vikings: Valhalla has been a hit Netflix subscribers for weeks, following the second season's release on January 12.

The show is set a century before the events of Prime Video's megahit Vikings, and follows a new batch of legendary warriors from the Viking era: explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), his warrior sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Netflix announced it was renewing the show for both its second and third seasons back in March 2022, which were filmed back-to-back.

Showrunner Jeb Stuart and the drama's cast have teased what's to come in future episodes, and here is everything that fans need to know.

Vikings: Valhalla Cast and Crew Teases Season 3—'It's Exciting'

Set during the 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 returns to its characters shortly after the fall of Kattegat, a gruesome battle that took place in the first season.

The event changed everything for Leif, Freydis and Harald as they knew it, because they found themselves fugitives in Scandinavia. In order to survive, the heroes embarked on new adventures to worlds beyond Kattegat, where they had to test their ambitions and find courage as they came to terms with their new way of life.

Season 3 will follow the characters further, examining how Harald became Harald Hardrada, while Freydis also has to contend with the people of the kingdom of Jómsborg.

In an interview with Collider, Stuart explained how interesting it was to write the story with the history of the real-life Vikings in mind, and he planned the show's three seasons with this in mind.

"From a historical standpoint, Harald got thrust out of Scandinavia and so these guys become fugitives from that point on, and that really set the standard because we then had to build the Viking legacy, as Leo says, outside of Scandinavia," he said. "You have to be a Viking somewhere else, and it is a challenge, and it's great for all their characters."

The showrunner added: "I knew what Season 3 was going to be. I knew where Season 3 was going to be because of that change of culture, I knew that we have to eventually get to the New World. So what's in the toolbox? How do we fill up Leif's toolbox, and what does Freydis bring to get these people, who are the last hold out of the Pagan faith?

"And we know what's happening in Europe at that time. So it's exciting for us. And so yes, I'm not doing this season by season."

Suter, who plays Harald, shared how his character's focus in Season 2, and likely also in Season 3, has been becoming king. He told Looper in one interview: "The blinkers are on, and he has to get there. Over the course of the season, he assembles this ragtag crew to help get him to Constantinople, where he can become a rich man. His dreams will come true, and he can come back and claim what's his."

Vikings: Valhalla Seasons 1 and 2 are out on Netflix now.