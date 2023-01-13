Internet Impressed as Rottweiler Destroys 6ft Cardboard Box: 'Recycling'

A mischievous rottweiler has left the internet in stitches after being captured destroying a six-foot cardboard box in a viral video.

The TikTok footage, which had been posted by @Jensen_The_Rottweiler, shows the destructive pup shredding the large parcel with huge amounts of enthusiasm.

The videos caption appropriately reads: "He makes recycling easy".

The TikTok post, which can be seen here, indicates that the rottweiler was given an 80 inch cardboard box to destroy —presumably to remove that chore from its owner's to-do list.

The rottweiler's new approach to "recycling" has left TikTok users howling with laughter.

"Recycling AND an energy burner AND entertainment. Genius!!" one amused TikTok user commented underneath the post.

Another comment reads: "He understood the assignment!"

Tommy Wilde, an animal expert at online wildlife publication Floofmania.com, argues that rottweilers can turn destructive when overloaded with a bundle of energy that hasn't been diffused through productive walks and playtimes.

"If rottweilers, and other dog breeds for that matter, become destructive, it's because of a cocktail of high levels of energy and intelligence," Wilde told Newsweek.

"The rottweiler is meant to work hard and use its brain by herding cattle all day, which means that it easily becomes restless and uneasy if left to its own devices - a perfect recipe for trouble-making," he added.

Wilde went on to tell Newsweek: "To keep your rottweiler happy and out of trouble, it's best to keep him active. Go for long walks or even runs several times a day, and if possible, give the dog a lot of outdoor space to run around in. Rottweilers are not apartment dogs".

The feisty dogs are the descendants of the animals that the Roman empire brought with them across Europe, Asia, and North Africa several hundred years ago. More specifically, the breed originates from a kind of Mastiff that the Romans brought with them from Asia.

The Roman dog breed spread across Europe, and the Rottweiler that we know today is a version of it that was identified in the German town of Rottweil where it has been used for centuries to herd and guard cattle.

"Being a herding dog specialized in herding is part of the reason why Rottweilers are so muscular and strong," said Wilde.

"Their temperament, characterized by some as fierce, is really more of a fearless stubbornness that was necessary because of the Rottweiler's other important job of being a guard dog," he added.

The video has received 178,000 likes since it was first posted to the social media platform.

Newsweek reached out to @Jensen_The_Rottweiler for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.