Watch Sleepy Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Baby Crying: 'Please Keep it Down'

A pit bull mix has delighted the internet after responding to a crying baby with an extremely unamused expression in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip posted under the username @little_yessii, the dog named Pixie left viewers in hysterics after peering out from under her covers during the night to fix an icy glare on her owners and their crying newborn.

Yessenia Zamora, the dog's owner and the baby's mother, told Newsweek: "That was the first day that the baby was at home, and [the dogs and the baby] had not officially met.

"It was very late at night, and that had been the first time the baby had woken up crying so she was very confused. Her name is Pixie. She is a little pit bull mix. She is such a cuddle bug and loving to everyone. Her favorite hobbies are cuddling and stealing the baby's toys," Zamora added.

The caption of the video, which has received more than 204,000 likes, simply reads: "When you aren't used to having a newborn at home."

While Pixie's unamused glare has generated laughs online, settling a newborn into a pet-filled home and introducing clingy dogs to their new human siblings can be tricky.

How to Introduce Your Baby to Your Dog

Dogs are creatures of habit and gain a sense of confidence and security from having a stable routine and knowing what to expect at certain times of the day. The charity DogsTrust writes that, even if they're thoroughly prepared for or used to change, pups may still struggle to adjust to new babies and the challenges that they bring.

Newborn-caused disruptions to their routine can appear to them as if they are receiving less attention than usual, with their owners snowed under with the demands of parenthood. Dogs used only to the sound of their own barks may also struggle to adapt to hearing the new baby cry.

The charity recommends that owners expecting a new child begin preparing their pup for the change as soon as possible, like leaving the dog alone for longer periods of time.

The benefit of beginning preparations early is that the owner can then move at their dog's anxious and hesitant pace, as opposed to throwing them in at the deep end on the day the baby is due to arrive home from the maternity ward.

Preparations aside, animal welfare charity Bluecross writes that the best time for a pup and a newborn to get acquainted is after the dog is tired from walking or playing.

The charity also advises owners to greet their dogs first and without the baby present, in case the pets unleash their usual excitement at them coming home on the newborn.

For a smooth introduction, Bluecross also advises that the baby should be introduced to the dog in a quiet and neutral room, as opposed to the one that they usually eat or sleep in, to save them from getting territorial.

Owners are encouraged to associate their newborn's presence with positivity, and to praise their dogs for displaying good behavior after they meet.

"The first interaction should be under control, with the baby being held in a parent's arms and the dog allowed to sniff the child. The dog will appear interested for a few seconds and will then lose interest. When they back away, you should praise them and give them a treat," the charity adds.

