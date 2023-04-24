Moment 'Protective' Golden Retriever Feels Baby Brother Kicking in the Womb

A mom-to-be has shared the heartwarming moment when her golden retriever felt her baby kick for the first time.

The viral TikTok clip shared to a page dedicated to the dog @beaunosebones shows the 2-year-old canine resting his head on owner Erica Derise's bump. He then moves his head away and appears to be surprised as the baby kicks.

The video captioned "Until they meet" has garnered 2 million views and over 213,000 likes since it was posted on April 21.

Frank Derise, 30, and wife Erica, who is 33 weeks pregnant posing for a family photo with their dog Beau. Courtesy of Erica Derise

Derise, 27, from New Jersey, told Newsweek: "Beau has been very protective over me before I even knew I was pregnant myself.

"Beau just knows to be gentle with kids. He is amazing with my nieces so I know he'll be the same with our son.

"I know he's also going to be very protective of his baby brother and I can't wait for them to meet!"

It is important for dog owners to take their time when introducing their canines to their babies, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The ASPCA advises parents-to-be to make a plan ahead of their bundle of joy's arrival. This may include teaching their pet new obedience skills that will help manage their behavior when the baby is around.

The animal welfare organization has pointed out that preparation is key so gradually introducing experiences, sounds, and smells that the dog will encounter ahead of the birth will also help. It may also be worth purchasing a doll and practicing common activities that you will do when the baby arrives such as feeding, rocking and carrying.

Once the baby arrives, they should be introduced at a pace that suits both of them. And no matter how loving and well-behaved the dog is, it should never be left unsupervised.

Previously, Newsweek told the incredible bond between a chihuahua and his owner's baby as well as the moment a Bernese mountain dog appears to be excited to see "her baby" in the window.

So far, over 470 people have commented on the viral clip. One user said: "He's just so super excited."

Another mom-to-be said: "I wish, I swear my dogs don't know I'm pregnant, they don't do any of the cute stuff."

"Why did this make me tear up?!?" said another.

Another user said: "He's like wait a minute I'm about to have a sibling."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.