Watch Bernese Mountain Dog's Reaction to Seeing 'Her Baby' in the Window

A sweet video clip of a Bernese Mountain dog locking eyes with her owner's baby through a window has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral TikTok video captured the moment when Ivy the Bernese Mountain dog, arriving home from a walk with her paw-rents, saw her owner's daughter sitting patiently behind the window of their front room.

The social media clip filmed the pair staring excitedly at each other, with the baby edging closer to the window for a better look at her dog and Ivy racing up the stairs to the front porch eager to be reunited with her human sibling.

On her sprint up to the front door, Ivy can be seen stopping and turning around to see if her owners have caught up enough to quickly let her into their home.

"My daughter loves sitting in the window when her mom and Ivy get home," Ivy's dad Ryan told Newsweek.

Ivy the Bernese Mountain dog and her owner's baby daughter lock eyes with each other through a window. The TikTok video has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

"Ivy noticed her in the window and ran up the stairs wagging her tail. It was adorable. Ivy and the baby love sitting in the window together, they do it every morning when I get ready for work," he added.

Ryan's daughter can be seen waving to Ivy as she gets closer to the window. It's clear that the pair can't wait to be reunited.

A previous video on @IvyTheBerner's TikTok account shows Ivy 'cuddling' her baby sister while both enjoy a spot of people-watching together at the window.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 24 by @IvyTheBerner, the TikTok video which can be seen here has been viewed over 1.5 million times and liked by over 76,800 users. The clip has received over 100 comments to date, with most users gushing over how sweet the moment is.

The video had been aptly captioned: "Ivy's home."

"Bernese mountain dogs are the best breed in the world for young kids," one user commented under the post.

"Ivy said she's coming home to her human puppy," another TikTok user added.

A different user wrote: "I can't handle the cuteness in this video."

"I love your content with these two, it's just lovely and it makes me so happy," another user shared.

