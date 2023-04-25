Moose Invades Alaska Movie Theater

A movie theater in Alaska had an unusual visitor on April 19, with a curious moose sauntering in to take a look around.

Security footage from the theater in Kenai, Alaska, as well as videos taken by a worker behind the theater counter, show the moose entering the lobby, munching on some popcorn and leftover food from the trash, and then promptly leaving again.

"Moosey came into my work at the Kenai Cinemas. Sorry buddy you can't bring your own snacks into the movies," theater worker Jasmynne Palmer captioned a video of the moose on Facebook. A similar video was uploaded to TikTok by user @brekkinsproul, amassing over 320,000 likes.

Moose are the largest species of deer, measuring over six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing between 1,000 and 1,400 pounds. Their huge, characteristic antlers can be up to 6 feet, 6 inches across. They are usually found throughout Canada and across the northern U.S. states, including Alaska. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, there are between 175,000 and 200,000 moose in Alaska alone.

The videos show the moose eating the remnants of a McDonald's Happy Meal from the garbage, as well as leftover popcorn. It then leaves the theater, being urged out by the shouts of the theater workers, keeping the McDonald's meal box on its snout as it sheepishly enters the theater parking lot.

"Someone's gotta get the Happy Meal off its head," voice can be heard saying in the TikTok video.

This stock image shows a moose eating. Moose usually eat vegetation but can be drawn to the smell of human food. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

The moose likely entered the theater looking for food, having been drawn in by the buttery smell of popping corn.

"It definitely could smell that popcorn," he said. "It's just a very common reaction for anybody or anything that comes into the theaters," theater manager Ricky Black, who can be seen attempting to shoo the creature out in the videos, told the Anchorage Daily News.

Moose normally eat large quantities of twigs during the colder months, grazing on vegetation and leaves during the spring and summer.

"I do not know if a Happy Meal is good for a moose or not. However, I can confidently say that it's not in its natural diet," said Nick Fowler, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

A stock image shows a moose in the Tetons in Wyoming. Moose that are fed by humans may become dangerous if they expect food to be provided regularly. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

It is illegal to actively feed moose in Alaska, as they may become aggressive if they suddenly aren't fed when they expect to be, or may approach an unsuspecting human in hopes of food. Moose that have been fed are more likely to charge at people, including children, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game explains, which could cause serious injuries and potentially lead to the moose itself being put down.

Moose attacks are surprisingly common: more people are attacked by moose than by bears and wolves combined worldwide. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game recommends getting behind something solid to block a moose charge, and if knocked over by the moose, curling up into a ball and protecting your head with your hands in case they begin to stomp or kick.

"The best thing we can almost always do [in situations like this] is make sure there's plenty of distance, and we're not approaching the animal," Fowler said. "You can get injured by by any wildlife.

"And it's important not to assume that a younger animal that maybe is displaying what someone decides is not aggressive behavior isn't going to be involved in a negative human wildlife interaction."

