Golden Retriever's Pampered 'Evening Routine' Has Internet Super Jealous

Having a defined morning and evening routine has become all the rage, and our social media feeds are constantly inundated with extravagant self-care routines fueled by expensive products and yoga mats.

One pampered pooch has joined the trend, melting hearts across the internet after being seen to have an evening routine of its own to rival influencers and celebrities. In the TikTok video, which can be seen here, the golden retriever appears to get rigorously cleansed with grooming wipes every evening.

How Often Should You Wipe Your Dog?

While the golden retriever in the social media post appears to be loving his diligent evening routine, there is a limit to the number of times dog owners should be grooming their dogs per day.

Sadie Cornelius, an expert at LoveYourDog.com, told Newsweek: "Dog deodorizing wipes are an easy alternative between baths and help your dog smell fresh, especially if you don't have time, or your dog doesn't like bath time. For most dogs, it wouldn't hurt to use a gentle cleaning wipe once a day after long walks or trips to the dog park".

The dog expert said that if a pup has a skin sensitivity or allergy to cleaning agents, a test should be done on a small area first to spot for signs of irritation like redness or scratching.

"Additionally, dogs that are prone to shedding or have a lot of dander may also benefit from using grooming wipes more often," Cornelius added.

"Dogs with wrinkles or folds in their skin may benefit from cleaning more frequently than those with smooth coats to prevent skin infections or irritation," she said.

She told Newsweek that, "there is no evidence that wiping most dogs too frequently will cause damage. As long as the wipe is formulated specifically for dogs with safe, PH-balanced ingredients. However, it is also important to avoid scrubbing a dog's coat too vigorously, as this can cause irritation or damage".

Cornelius concluded that wipes are "supplementary tools" rather than alternatives to regular bathing and should be used with discretion.

The video was posted by @Puppyy520 on January 9 and has already received 10,000 likes from amused TikTok users.

"Must be nice to have a butler," one user jokingly commented underneath the post.

Last year, another pampered pooch delighted the internet after a video of her manicure routine went viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by user brittatheiggy, the video showed the Italian greyhound, named Britta, in a cozy jumper having her claws filed.

