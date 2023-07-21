Is Vivek Ramaswamy Beating Ron DeSantis? What Polls Say

Former President Donald Trump is still enjoying a wide lead in the crowded GOP field as he vies for the Republican Party's nomination, but one candidate may be going after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' number two spot.

While blasting his 2024 challengers on Thursday, Trump claimed that biotech entrepreneur "Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating DeSanctimonious," while he remained "up 44 points!!!"

The former president did not cite a specific poll, but his Truth Social post seemed to be pointing to one released by Kaplan Strategies earlier that day, which showed Ramaswamy tying DeSantis at 12 percent support among GOP voters. Trump remained the frontrunner with 48 percent, while all other candidates, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, were unable to break into double-digits.

DeSantis, who was largely anticipated to be Trump's toughest competition even before he launched his 2024 bid, has earned Trump's ire for running against him. Over the weekend, Trump told the crowd at a Turning Point USA conference that DeSantis is "dropping so quickly, he's probably not going to be in second place much longer."

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (L) is now beating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in 2024 polls. Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in multiple surveys. Michael M. Santiago/Getty; Scott Olson/Getty

"I wonder who is going to be? Maybe it's Vivek?...he's doing well," Trump said.

Doug Kaplan, the president of Kaplan Strategies, told Newsweek that Trump's prediction is very well possible.

"The poll indicates a tight race, with Ramaswamy potentially surpassing DeSantis at the national level," Kaplan said.

Although DeSantis is currently holding onto second place, Kaplan said Ramaswamy's ability to break away from the rest of the GOP pack should not be underestimated.

"Remarkably, Ramaswamy, a relative unknown until a few months ago, has mounted an impressive campaign and is currently tied for the second spot in national polls," he said. "His participation in debates will likely provide more visibility and insights into his potential performance."

Although Kaplan's poll showed a boost for Ramaswamy, it could be an outlier. Real Clear Politics shows DeSantis with a 20.8-point average—a double-digit lead over Ramaswamy's 4.8-point average. The polling data aggregator also showed former Vice President Mike Pence ahead of Ramaswamy with a 5.4-point average. Trump remains the top dog with 52.5 points.

As of Friday, FiveThirtyEight had DeSantis with a 19.5 percent average and Ramaswamy with 6.8 percent. Trump held onto his 50.8 percent average.

Pence and Christie each saw 5 percent support in Thursday's poll from Kaplan Strategies, while former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley saw three percent and Hutchinson saw one percent.

"Christie dead as his stomach band. 'Aida' Hutchinson a solid minus 1%," Trump wrote on Truth Social.