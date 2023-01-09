Clip Showing Why Vizsla's Are 'Menaces to Society' Has Internet in Stitches

A video showcasing the "crazy" antics of a Vizsla dog has gone viral on TikTok, where it had received 471,200 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video, which was posted from the TikTok account @sadievizsla, read: "So you're thinking of getting a Vizsla," as a Vizsla was shown looking seemingly innocent, while sitting up and facing the camera.

The post then launched into a video montage of the dog getting up to no good, from pouncing on toys and a woman's head while she's using a hair dryer and chewing on a pillow to pushing against another dog, furiously digging holes and dragging a paper towel trail across a room.

The clip was posted with a caption that said: "The biggest menaces to society [crying laughing face and dog emoji] #vizslaoftiktok #vizsla #doglover #dogsoftiktok #dogtok."

The Vizsla is a Hungarian gundog breed "built for long days in the field," the American Kennel Club (AKC) says.

The popularity of these "rugged but elegant athletes" in America increases every year, the AKC said. "Athletes of many talents, Vizslas excel at various sports and activities. They are eager and graceful trotters of great stamina, making them ideal jogging or biking companions."

An April 2022 study published in Science, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, which saw researchers look at how genetics aligns with breed characteristics by sequencing the DNA of more than 2,000 purebred and mixed-breed dogs, found that "although many physical traits were associated with breeds, behavior was much more variable among individual dogs."

The study said: "In general, physical trait heritability was a greater predictor of breed but was not necessarily a predictor of breed ancestry in mutts. Among behavioral traits, biddability—how well dogs respond to human direction—was the most heritable by breed but varied significantly among individual dogs.

"Thus, dog breed is generally a poor predictor of individual behavior and should not be used to inform decisions relating to selection of a pet dog," the study concluded.

The latest video hasn't deterred users on TikTok from adoring Vizslas.

Michael Knowlson said: "Watching this makes me want one cause I love it when dogs are crazy like this. I'd love a viszla. Got a dalmatian and he's just as crazy."

The original poster replied: "Crazy dogs are the best dogs [crying laughing face and hands raised emojis]."

Flo_and_gruffalo said: "I don't think I've ever met a well behaved Vizsla.. such mental dogs haha."

Chilli wrote: "This is brilliant. Gotta love them [orange heart emoji]," while Helena Muir said: "They are brilliantly bonkers [crying laughing face emoji]."

