Zelensky Adviser Blames U.S. for Unleashing 'Major War' in Europe

The U.S. pursued a "wrong" nuclear policy that led to "a major war in Europe," according to an adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

Writing on Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak said the U.S. and other Western nations "encouraged Ukraine to give up" nuclear weapons as the former Soviet Union collapsed, offering "safeguards" in return. This was "a wrong policy" that was "misinterpreted" by Russia, leading to "a major war in Europe," Podolyak said.

As the Cold War came to an end, Kyiv possessed a stockpile of nuclear weapons left over from its membership to the Soviet Union. In 1994, Ukraine agreed to surrender these nuclear weapons, although Kyiv did not have undisputed control over the Soviet stockpiles.

Washington, Moscow and Kyiv signed what became known as the Trilateral Statement in 1994, with the Budapest Memorandum of the same year promising Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for the removal of nuclear weapons from the country.

This photograph taken on January 10, 2023, shows adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, speaking during an interview with AFP in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Writing on Twitter, Podolyak said the U.S. and other Western nations "encouraged Ukraine to give up nuclear weapons" as the former Soviet Union collapsed, offering "safeguards" in return. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Nuclear rhetoric has played a significant role in the ongoing Ukraine war, with the Kremlin alluding to the possible use of nuclear weapons as Western countries supply Kyiv with aid. On Tuesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the possibility of nuclear war breaking out was "growing every day."

On Tuesday, a new bipartisan House of Representatives resolution was introduced to reaffirm the U.S.'s position that Ukraine should be "restored to its internationally recognized 1991 borders," according to Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova. This year marked the formal disintegration of the Soviet Union, and the creation of an independent Ukraine which included the now-annexed territories of Crimea, the Donbas, and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The draft resolution states that the U.S. "must work with its allies and partners" to ensure Moscow pays reparations to Ukraine, Markarova continued, as well as the "assistance of the world community in restored Ukraine."

"We must not repeat the error of Sept. 1, 1939," Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina told Yahoo News, referring to when Nazi Germany invaded Poland and marked the start of World War II in Europe.

"It takes great courage to openly recognize the mistakes of the past," Podolyak said on Wednesday. "The House of Representatives' resolution is unequivocal."

Returning territory occupied by Russia, respecting international law, persecuting war criminals and admitting Ukraine into NATO is "the only way to ensure security in Europe today," Podolyak continued. "Absolutely clear position and effective bipartisan support."

Earlier this month, former President Bill Clinton said he felt a "personal stake" in the Ukraine war because of his role in convincing Kyiv to lose their nuclear weapons.

"I feel a personal stake because I got them [Ukraine] to agree to give up their nuclear weapons," Clinton told Irish broadcaster RTÉ. "None of them believe that Russia would have pulled this stunt if Ukraine still had their weapons," he added, saying that Ukraine was "afraid to give them up."

