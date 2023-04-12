World

Wagner Group Accused of Making Russian Soldiers Disappear

By
World Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War Russian military

The Wagner Group, despite fighting alongside Russian forces, is accused of making 100 Russian soldiers disappear after they refused to sign contracts with the notorious mercenaries.

Wagner, a private military company founded by Russian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been accused repeatedly of war crimes. The group garnered international scrutiny after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Wagner forces have fought alongside the Kremlin's troops, playing a vital role in helping Russia's attempt to seize the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

According to Wednesday's assessment from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), members of the Wagner Group have reportedly made 100 Russian forces disappear and they have been unaccounted for since Friday.

"Russian sources reported that Russian forces transferred the 100 personnel to an unspecified training ground in Luhansk Oblast after the Wagner Group threatened them with violence for refusing to sign contracts on April 7," the assessment read.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Defense via email Wednesday.

One of the Russian soldiers was purportedly able to speak to relatives before disappearing, according to messaging website Telegram. His phone call was translated via Google Translate:

"They are already driving us under automatic weapons, that's all, pressure has begun here. Representatives of PMC 'Wagner' arrived with weapons, about 30 of them. Now (us) will simply be twisted, twirled, they want to take us to some kind of landfill," the soldier said to family in a phone conversation. "We have been depersonalized, there are no military men, people with weapons have been brought in, and phones, as I understand it, will be taken away, and we will not be able to get in touch."

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
A destroyed tank is pictured in the Russian-controlled town of Severodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine on January 24, 2023. The Russian mercenary Wagner Group is accused of making 100 Russian troops disappear after they refused to sign contracts to join the group. STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

The Wagner Group's actions during the battle of Bakhmut have sparked outcry on social media. Its forces were once again accused of war crimes after videos surfaced showing the remains of a Ukrainian soldier's head on a spike at an unspecified area of Bakhmut.

Wagner mercenaries have also been accused of human rights violations in other countries, including Mali, where the United Nations (U.N.) called for an investigation into possible international crimes. Some of the crimes alleged by the U.N. include "alarming accounts of horrific executions, mass graves, acts of torture, rape and sexual violence, pillaging, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances."

The White House designated the Wagner Group as a transitional criminal organization, The New York Times reported.

Read more

Tensions between the Wagner leader and Russian political hierarchy have reached a tipping point in recent months. Prigozhin, a once-close ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been increasingly critical of the Kremlin. An oligarch formerly known as "Putin's chef," Prigozhin has his eye on political ambitions and has become a source of discord among the Kremlin hierarchy.

Prigozhin has riffed on the Russian defense ministry for not supplying his troops with enough ammunition and blasted top Putin officials for trying to "destroy" the Wagner Group, which is believed to have sustained massive casualties in recent months. In February, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wagner had suffered more than 30,000, with about half of those killed in just 1 1/2 months of battle.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC