Wagner Boss Prigozhin Steps Up Political Ambitions in Russia

The head of the mercenary Wagner Group is likely looking to further his "political aspirations," working to "gain control" of a political party in Russia, according to a new assessment.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has "growing co-operation" with the "A Just Russia—For Truth" party, Russian independent investigative outlet Meduza reported. The pary's leader, Sergei Mironov, and Prigozhin previously reached a "rapprochement," the outlet wrote, which the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) called a "growing relationship" on Monday.

Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch formerly known as "Putin's chef," has increasingly become a dissenting voice among the Kremlin's military and political elites. The heavy involvement of Wagner fighters in the Ukraine war has kept Prigozhin, and his vocal commentaries on Russian leadership, in the spotlight.

Mironov has spoken on Prigozhin and the Wagner Group's behalf, the ISW wrote, reiterating the think tank's previous conclusion that this could "trigger further fractionalization within the Kremlin."

Russian billionaire and businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF2016 in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 17, 2016. The Wagner founder is likely looking to further his "political aspirations," according to a new assessment. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Unnamed sources from the Kremlin and the government of St. Petersburg, the country's second city, claimed to Meduza that Prigozhin was chasing a "leadership position" within the Russian political party in St. Petersburg, the ISW noted.

The Russian opposition outlet then emphasized Prigozhin's conflicts with various officials, including the governor of St. Petersburg, and Prigozhin's alleged wish to "compete" with him for "influence in the city," the ISW wrote. However, Prigozhin is "unlikely" to gain control of the St. Petersburg branch of A Just Russia—For Truth, because of the Wagner founder's conflicts with many officials, the ISW added.

The Russian foreign ministry "directly responded" formally for the first time to criticism leveled by Prigozhin at the government department, the ISW also said in its assessment on Monday.

Prigozhin had criticized Moscow's work in Africa, saying the mercenary outfit faced "enormous difficulties" and "bureaucracy" when working with the Russian foreign ministry in the region. He also criticized the ministry's agenda for leading the UN Security Council.

Writing on Telegram, the Russian foreign ministry responded that it was "ready for the widest cooperation with Russian entrepreneurs and companies in the context of promoting the legitimate interests of Russian business abroad."

The ministry then added it was "easy to see that a number of international events are devoted to the African agenda." Prigozhin, responding to this statement, said the ministry's agenda showed "bureaucracy characteristic of the state structures of the Russian Federation."

The ministry's statement shows the Kremlin's ongoing "efforts to discredit and undermine Prigozhin," the ISW said. The foreign ministry and those linked to the Kremlin "likely seek to shut down any attempts by Prigozhin to garner public or political support," it added.

Prigozhin has publicly condemned Russia's defense ministry and military leadership, accusing Russia's top brass of "treason" and of intending to "destroy" the Wagner Group by not supplying ammunition to its fighters on the Ukrainian front lines. The Russian defense ministry rejected this.

Wagner fighters have played a significant role in Russia's war in Ukraine, most famously in the grinding assaults on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. But in the midst of the "high-profile feud" between Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry, the Kremlin is looking for alternative private military groups to take over from Wagner in Ukraine, the British defense ministry said earlier in April.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Prigozhin via email.