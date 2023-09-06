Putin Allies Scavenge the Remains of Wagner Group

Mercenary groups and oligarchs across Russia are reportedly moving in to take control of Wagner's military forces following the death of the private military company's (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Kremlin is seeking to take control of the PMC's experienced troops for the war in Ukraine and maintain the influence it had in parts of Africa, according to the Wall Street Journal, where it operates as a security force and provides Moscow with connections to mineral-rich countries.

On August 23, Prigozhin's plane crashed north of Moscow in what U.S. officials believe was an assassination. The crash came just two months after a mutiny in June when he challenged Vladimir Putin's authority and threatened to topple Russia's military establishment.

Signs of PMC Wagner Group at an informal memorial near the Kremlin, on August 30, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Following the death of Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin there has been a race for his PMC's units in Ukraine and Africa. Getty Images

The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death but his demise has sparked a grab a fight for control of its highly trained forces.

The WSJ reported that African and Western officials have said the Kremlin is starting to take control of Wagner units consisting of around 6,000 fighters operating in the Middle East and Africa.

Citing a Russian defense ministry source, the publication said one PMC, Redut—a security contractor for Russian companies in the Middle East—was recruiting Wagner soldiers who had fought in Ukraine, using advertisements on social media giants Facebook and vKontakte.

Intelligence and forecasting service Geopolitical Monitor said that with its operations incorporated with the PMC of the energy giant Gazprom, Putin has with Redut "a very loyal ally and an instrument of Russia's hybrid warfare," which can expand the Kremlin's influence in Africa. "However, their lack of experience on the African continent can be problematic for the Kremlin to utilize them fully," it added.

Ruslan Pukhov, the director of the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, told the WSJ that the Russian MOD "is using every opportunity to attract people into its ranks."

Another PMC jostling to move into Wagner's operations abroad is Convoy, according to African and Western security officials and Russian outlets.

Some former Wagner fighters have joined Convoy even though it hasn't actively tried to poach them, the group's deputy commander Vasily Yashchik told the WSJ.

Established in Russian-occupied Crimea in 2022, Convoy is led by Konstantin Pikalov, who has previously said that the group operates in eight African countries.

Dmitry Rogozin, an influential Russian lawmaker had lobbied in August for Convoy to replace Wagner in Africa, according to Cheka-OGPU, a Telegram channel linked to Moscow's security agencies.

A month before Prigozhin's death, Russia's parliament, the State Duma passed legislation allowing the heads of Russia's regions to create their own paramilitary companies financed from federal and regional budgets.

Newsweek has emailed the Russian defense ministry for comment.