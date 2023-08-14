Warning as 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Texas Pool

A Texas sheriff has issued a warning following the death of a toddler who was pulled from a swimming pool near Houston.

Harris County officers and firefighters were alerted following reports an incident at an apartment complex in Atascocita on Sunday.

The toddler was transferred to a nearby hospital via Lifeflight, an air ambulance service, but despite doctor's efforts the child was pronounced dead, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed in posts shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.

A stock image of a swimming pool. A Texas sheriff has issued a warning following the death of a toddler who was pulled from a swimming pool near Houston. Getty

He said: "Summer fun in the pool turned tragic. @HCSOTexas @AVFDOEM (Atascocita Fire Department) responded to a near-drowning at an apartment complex located at 19780 Atascocita Shores Drive.

"An adult was tending to multiple kids at the pool when a 1-year-old male toddler went underwater. CPR was administered and briefly brought the toddler back.

"The toddler was taken by Lifeflight and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Investigators are en route to the scene. Our condolences go out to the family."

Gonzalez later issued a warning and alerted people to the dangers that can come in circumstances where children are in pools, especially if they are young.

He said: "Pools can be a dangerous place for kids. More children aged 1 to 4 drown than any other cause of death. It's heartbreaking. I can't even imagine what those parents go through. And what is most upsetting is [that] it can be prevented."

Pools can be a dangerous place for kids. More children aged one to four drown than any other cause of death. It’s heartbreaking. I can’t even imagine what those parents go through. And what is most upsetting is they it can be prevented. https://t.co/ESiYX7FOQq — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 13, 2023

The sheriff appeared to be referring to drowning statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, drowning is a leading cause of death for children and more children aged 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death.

For children aged 5–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.

The CDC added that every year there are an estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings across the U.S. It added that 80 percent of people who die from drowning are male.

Factors that might contribute to higher rates of drowning among males include increased exposure to water, risk-taking behaviors and alcohol use.

There are several things you can do to minimize the risks of drowning, which include the following:

Learn how to swim. In particular, swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning in children and young adults.

Ensure proper fencing is erected around pool areas as this can greatly reduce the risk of drowning in children.

Always supervise children when they are in the water as drownings can happen very quickly.

Have young children and less confident swimmers wear life jackets.

Do not drink alcohol before getting into water.

Newsweek has contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office for comment via email.