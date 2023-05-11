Watch Chaotic Moment a Goat Randomly Breaks Into Family Home

Residents in the town of Pendleton in Anderson County, South Carolina, were left in shock when a goat went for a walk around the neighborhood.

Even more amazingly, a woman called Taylor found that her Ring doorbell camera had captured the moment the goat let itself into her home. "It made a fun memory for us and the neighbors," Taylor told Newsweek.

Photos from the doorbell camera of the moment a rogue goat let itself into a family home in South Carolina. The homeowner told Newsweek that the animal lives down the road. Ring Amazon

"I believe it was a goat that lives down the road. Not normal at all [for them to roam around the neighborhood]. My boyfriend played with it in the backyard," Taylor said of the surreal moment the goat came to visit.

"All the neighbors came outside to watch animal control catch it," she added.

In footage from the front porch, the goat trots up to the front door and, in a few bleats, has wandered into the house. A few moments later, Taylor leaves with the goat in tow—trying to figure out where the animal has come from.

The goat's talent for breaking and entering isn't overly surprising. Known to be very intelligent and curious animals, their inquisitive nature means that they love to explore and investigate their surroundings.

A 2014 paper by Queen Mary University, London, and the Institute of Agricultural Science in Switzerland confirmed the long suspected belief that goats are more intelligent than they seem.

Wild goats were recorded living in complex social groups and exhibiting honed skills in reaching foods. To see just how intelligent the animals were, researchers presented the animals with the "artificial fruit challenge."

A cognitive game developed by primate scientists, researchers put fruit inside a box that could be reached only by solving a puzzle. The goats had to use their teeth to pull on a rope and active the lever before lifting it with their muzzle to get to the food.

Twelve goats attempted the puzzle, and nine succeeded after around four tries. Of the three that didn't manage it, they showed initiative by trying to use their horns to pry open the box.

Even more impressive, when researchers replicated the test with the nine successful goats 10 months later, they all solved the puzzle and gained access to the fruit in less than a minute. This suggests the animals have excellent long-term memory skills.

The strange event in South Carolina isn't the first time a goat has broken itself into a place it shouldn't be. In January, another one broke into its owner's home at night to be with them. Meanwhile, in October 2022, a wild goat with huge horns let itself into a couple's hotel room.

