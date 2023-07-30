Watch as Disabled Twin, 26, Stands up to Wear Same Dream Dress as Sister

A young woman with rheumatoid arthritis has been able to wear her dream dress after challenging herself to walk, in spite of her debilitating condition.

More than 320,000 TikTok users have watched Solo, who would prefer to keep her surname offline, don the glitzy blue dress that she'd seen her twin sister Kim dazzle in only eight months before. After seeing her sister, whom she told Newsweek she "idolizes," shine in the evening gown, Solo became determined to turn heads in the dress herself. She embarked on a mission to walk again after 19 years in a wheelchair.

From left: Solo sits in a chair; and in her wheelchair. The 26-year-old has always yearned to walk again, and she achieved her goal in April, stunning internet users with her progress and determination. SoloJackie_

In the first part of the viral video, Solo can be seen looking proudly at her sister while sitting in her wheelchair. Audiences then catch a glimpse at Solo's physiotherapy sessions and a few shots of her learning how to get out of her chair, before they're shown her standing upright in the striking outfit with a large smile.

"I have rheumatoid arthritis, and I've had it since the age of 4," Solo told Newsweek. "I then had an accident when I was 7, which landed me in a wheelchair and haven't been able to since.

"I'm mostly bionic at this point. I've had five joint replacements and nine surgeries to try and get back to walking after 19 years. I'm actually one of the youngest people in the world with most joint replacements," she added.

Solo has been living in New York for the past few years. She's been working full-time as a day trader and part-time for her medical treatment that's tailored to get her back into walking.

The 26-year-old recalled the moment she saw her sister in the gown: "In the beginning of the video, you see my sister, whom I strongly adore and idolize, trying on dresses in a fitting room. That's when I fell in love with that dress."

Solo was able to purchase the dress eight months later, and had it ready for the time when she'd be able to stand up on her own again. In April 2023, she finally achieved her goal and took her first steps in 19 years. The emotional moment is ingrained in Solo's memory, and made her turn in the dress even more important.

"My mom got to see me walk for the first time in 19 years," the trader told Newsweek. "Now, it's a big goal of mine to help showcase the beauty of women like me in wheelchairs as it's often not romanticized," she added.

What Is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

"Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that targets the lining of the joints called the synovium. Over time, inflammation causes joint damage and a loss of function," nurse and medical writer Sean Marchese told Newsweek.

"The persistent swelling also causes severe pain in weight-bearing joints, such as the knees, ankles and feet," he added.

The condition makes walking challenging because it creates more swelling and stiffness in the joints by default. Climbing stairs, for instance, may cause severe pain in sufferers or require them to use assistive devices such as canes or walkers.

"People with rheumatoid arthritis often experience systemic symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle weakness," Marchese said.

"Together with joint pain and stiffness, these symptoms can make walking and daily activities even more difficult. Over time, the loss of mobility may lead to symptoms of depression and a decline in independence and quality of life."

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on July 25 by @FirstNameSolo, the TikTok post has been liked by over 20,000 users and commented on more than 100 times.

"This is amazing," one user wrote.

"Beauty," another added.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.