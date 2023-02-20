Watch as Dog Is Forced To Be Fed in Bathroom Due To 'Vulture' Brother

A woman who owns five dogs has shared the hilarious way she has to keep some of them apart while they eat, as one of her French bulldogs can't help himself.

Realtor Alyson Rotondo of Massachusetts shared the video of her Frenchie, named Gio, impatiently waiting on one side of the door while one of the other dogs is forced to eat in the bathroom, allowing him to eat in peace without Gio trying to get his food.

The American Kennel Club recommends that French bulldog owners be cautious of their Frenchie's intake as they are "prone to obesity." The website suggests that their weight shouldn't exceed 28 pounds, so it's probably for the best that Gio can't get to the other dog's food.

The TikTok video was shared with a caption that reads, "We feed one dog in the bathroom because this one is a vulture," while zooming in on Gio trying to peer through the door as best he can.

Since sharing the video, Rotondo spoke to Newsweek about the daily struggles she has feeding all of her dogs with Gio on the prowl.

"We have five dogs: two Labradors, two French bulldogs, and one Pekingese. The Pekingese eats much slower than all the others, and one of the French bulldogs was always hovering around him to see if he could eat his leftovers," she said.

"We started to feed the Pekingese in the bathroom so that the grey Frenchie wouldn't get too fat. Now, the grey Frenchie waits outside the door for when I let the Pekingese out, to see if he left anything for him."

Rotondo gives the poor Pekingese around 10 minutes to eat his food alone, much to Gio's frustration as he's forced to wait outside.

The realtor said that, despite his greediness, Gio's cheeky behavior makes her laugh each day, and there's no doubt it's made many thousands of people laugh since the video was shared on TikTok, with over 650,000 views so far.

"I laugh every time he does this. All the dogs have very big personalities, but Gio has main character energy for sure," Rotondo said.

"I think it's a very relatable video for other dog owners who have multiple dogs. Lots of the comments on the video are from people saying they have to do the same thing."

With more than 38,000 likes and hundreds of comments, many fellow TikTok users loved Gio's persistence and determination to get any scraps he can get his teeth into.

One person commented on the video: "Definitely saying I know what's going on in there, can't fool me." Another TikTok user appreciated the perils of a greedy dog: "Mine eats like he's never had a meal in his life."

