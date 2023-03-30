Watch as Golden Retriever Duo Are Caught Destroying a Ball of Knitting

A viral video of two golden retrievers destroying balls of knitting has left the internet in hysterics.

The popular TikTok video shows the naughty duo being caught red-handed by their owner, the video's creator, as they tug at and tamper with balls of yarn.

In the clip, the mischievous pair can be seen laying on the floor with lengths of yarn wrapped around them. Their owner chooses to immortalize the "crime scene" by zooming in on the naughty pups' guilty faces when they get caught.

"Their names are Poppy and Ruby," the dogs' owner told Newsweek. "They are golden retrievers and we live in Wirral in the north of England," she added.

The two golden retriever siblings were spotted destroying their owner's yarn. The video clip has been viewed almost 400,000 times. @PoppyAndRue/TikTok

The two dogs look to have an older sibling called Syd, who also appears to be a golden retriever. Their TikTok page, which features hundreds of videos of their funny antics, has amassed over 2,000 followers, after being up and running for months.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 25 by @PoppyAndRue, the post, which can be seen here, has been viewed almost 400,000 times and liked by over 16,000 TikTok users.

The video had jokingly been captioned: "Let's hope that no one was knitting anything special."

Why Should You Adopt a Golden Retriever?

Golden retrievers are known to be playful and energetic, making them best suited to households with young children or other dogs. They also get on well with other golden retrievers, as the video clip shows very clearly.

According to the pet registry, American Kennel Club (AKC), the breed is outgoing, trustworthy and eager to please. Unlike the disobedient behavior seen in the video, retrievers are also known to be easy to train, especially when compared with more stubborn breeds like dachshunds. As a result, many retrievers go on to become excellent service dogs.

"They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood. These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes," the AKC says.

An excellent family pet, they are now one of America's most popular breeds, according to a list compiled by the AKC.

