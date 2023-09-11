Watch Moment Tourists Get Stuck as Seven Lion Cubs Crawl Under Car

A couple on safari in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania made a new "core memory" after seven lion cubs crawled under their car and "refused to leave."

Sarah and Michael Vestal shared footage this month from the encounter to their TikTok page, venturing.vestals, in a post that has been viewed over 200,000 times.

"When I first saw the lion cubs up close, it was an incredibly exhilarating and heartwarming experience," the Vestals, who were on their first safari, told Newsweek. "The mixture of their playful energy and their fierce yet innocent presence was truly awe-inspiring."

The lion cubs crawled under their car and refused to move for about 15 minutes. @venturing.vestals/TikTok

In the footage, the lion cubs can be seen sitting at the side of the road. As the safari car approaches, they stroll towards it and park themselves under the vehicle.

"As they began to move towards the car, there was a sense of anticipation and wonder," the Vestals said. "It was like watching a scene from a nature documentary unfold right in front of me. I could sense their curiosity and the instinctual nature of their approach, which was both thrilling and humbling."

The cubs stayed underneath the car for about 15 minutes. "When I realized they weren't moving and we couldn't continue driving, there was a brief moment of concern for the situation," the Vestals said. "However, it also presented a unique opportunity to observe their behavior closely and document their interactions. It was a reminder that in the wild, you have to be prepared for the unexpected."

Eventually, their safari guide was able to remove the unusual roadblock. "Our safari guide would slowly inch the vehicle forward to encourage them to move gently," the Vestals said. "Eventually, they left to find a source of shade that wasn't on the move."

Through their TikTok page, the couple hope to inspire their followers to follow their adventurous side and explore the world around them. "Our mission is to showcase the beauty of our planet while promoting responsible and sustainable travel," the Vestals said.

"We were inspired to start creating content because of our deep love for exploration and discovery. We wanted to share that passion and inspire others to step out of their comfort zones, broaden their horizons, and create lasting memories through travel.

"Moments like these remind me why I'm so passionate about capturing the beauty of wildlife."

Dozens of users have commented on the TikTok post to share their enthusiasm.

"The urge to pet them would be so strong," commented Krispy Kreme UK.

"The only traffic jam Id accept in life is this," commented another user.