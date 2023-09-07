U.S.

Wedding Breaks Into 40-Minute Brawl in Long Island

A police officer was hospitalized after being bitten by the brother of the bride after a wedding on Long Island, New York, descended into a mass brawl on Monday.

The incident took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the Flowerfield Celebrations catering business on Mills Pond Road. Dozens of officers from multiple departments responded to the violence which reportedly began after "an uninvited guest" turned up at the event.

Whilst police attempted to contain "multiple skirmishes," one officer was allegedly bitten on the arm and punched in the face by 22-year-old Justize Murphy, suffering "pain and redness" on his left forearm, according to court documents acquired by local network News12. The officer was taken to hospital and later released whilst Murphy, identified by his attorney as the bride's brother, was arrested and later charged with second-degree assault, to which he pled not guilty.

After being held overnight and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Murphy was released wearing a GPS monitoring device.

Wedding stock photo
Stock photograph of a partially collapsed wedding cake. A police officer required hospital treatment after allegedly being bitten by the bride's brother at a Long Island wedding on Monday. Getty/iSock

Speaking to local journalists, Murphy's attorney, George Duncan, said his client denies any wrongdoing.

He commented: "My client has never been arrested before, has no prior contact with the criminal justice system whatsoever, has never so much as gotten a speeding ticket."

Police also arrested Qeywon Wilson, a second wedding guest, who was charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment after allegedly shoving a second police officer.

The Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) said it took them about 40 minutes to bring the disturbance under control.

In remarks reported by News12, Suffolk Chief of Patrol Gerard Hardy said: "From preliminary reports, it looks like an uninvited guest showed up and that triggered a chain of events, which ended up turning into a large fight."

In a statement, the parent company of Flowerfield Celebrations said Monday's disturbance "quickly became a cause for concern" resulting in them calling police. They added: "This matter is now in the hands of law enforcement, and we understand that the SCPD investigation is ongoing. Please note that in our almost 35 years of operations, a situation of this type has never happened at Flowerfield."

In March 2022, a bride and groom were both arrested on their wedding night in Florida on suspicion of domestic violence. The Naples Police Department said it arrived at the Hilton Hotel where it found the bride with blood on her wedding dress, and a torn left strap.

In August 2021, a bride was arrested on her wedding day after allegedly biting a police officer who was responding to a fight at the event in Memphis.

Two months earlier police said two men were beaten up at a wedding reception in Ohio after allegedly attempting to steal beer.

