Wedding Ceremony Hijacked by Tantruming Toddler in Hilarious Video

By
Footage of a young boy having a temper tantrum during his mom and dad's wedding has brought the perils of having kids at nuptials into stark focus.

In a video posted to TikTok by maria_guad11, the toddler can be seen collapsed on the floor behind the bride and groom during the wedding mass.

The young boy lets out a defiant flick of the leg, which appears to suggest he is none too happy about being there. According to the post, which was shared by a Spanish TikToker claiming to be the boy's aunt, he was "devastated" at his parents getting married and so began acting out.

A little boy throws a tantrum at his parents' wedding. The incident was a reminder of the perils of having kids at weddings. Maria_Guad11

At the time of writing, the video showcasing his antics has been watched over 22 million times, sparking the age-old debate about whether children should attend weddings.

It's an issue Americans appear firmly divided down the middle on.

In a 2021 YouGovAmerica poll of 1,295 U.S adults 41 percent of respondents approved of the idea of the bride and groom asking guests not to bring children to their wedding. However, 37 percent were firmly opposed to the idea, with the remainder undecided.

The boy's behavior in this particular clip is only likely to add further weight to the argument that child-free weddings are the way to go.

According to a follow-up video posted by maria_guad11, part of the issue was that the boy was "uncomfortable" standing during the ceremony.

He certainly appears restless during the video, and can be seen moving around the room, taking the focus off the happy couple. The boy lingers around his dad and, at one point, takes a cushion away with him to sit on.

While there is a degree of sympathy for the child, his aunt writing in the caption to the follow-up video stated that she suspected he was wanting them to "pay attention to him."

Commenting on the video, one TikToker remarked "at least he does not shout and cry" with another writing: "how could they concentrate and not laugh?"

Others were less forgiving. One user claimed they believed in "no children at weddings, even if it's my wedding and I have children." Another simply commented: "No children at weddings."

Some felt it was important for the boy to attend. "I see a healthy and happy child at HIS PARENTS wedding," one user wrote with another agreeing: "Those who complain is because not even their parents wanted them at home."

It's not the first time a young child has hijacked a wedding. In one instance, a group of kids invaded the dance floor during the bride and groom's first dance. Clips of this kind have prompted some to go public explaining why they chose to have child-free nuptials.

Newsweek has contacted maria_guad11 for comment.

If you have a similar family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

