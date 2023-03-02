Wendy's Broken Drive-Thru Speaker Has Internet in Stitches: 'Good as Ever'

A video showing a Wendy's drive-thru speaker taking orders while on the ground has left the internet in stitches after going viral on TikTok earlier in February.

In the clip shared on the platform by Lavenderskiez, the fast-food restaurant's speaker can be seen knocked on the ground, in the snow. Yet a staff member can still be heard taking orders as if nothing happened. On the side, stuck to a metal pole, is a handwritten note that reads: "Please speak loudly due to broken speaker."

After the footage went viral, Wendy's itself reacted to the post on TikTok, writing: "daaang, work still must be done." And the poster replied to the chain's comment: "Must not let down the customers, my 4 for 4 was still as good as ever."

Wendy's is one of America's most popular fast-food chains, and since 1969, has been serving burgers all over the country. In 2022, the company reported a revenue of $2.09 billion.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, roughly one out of every three Americans was consuming some type of fast food on any given day. The average U.S. citizen individually spent over $1,200 a year on fast food alone.

Moreover, between 2015 and 2018, children and teenagers consumed on average 13.8 percent of their daily calories from fast food on any given day.

The TikTok post quickly gained popularity on the platform, and it has so far received more than 7.5 million views and 518,200 likes.

One user, Joseph Martinez, commented: "did she say, whats 4 for 4?" And Cristeven wrote: "Please speak Loudly... the drive thru speaker is broken." Lmfaobyyee added: "She's doing her best."

Splibney, wrote: "She's just there on the ground in the cold snow." And abbymac posted: "This is literally how I feel all day every day at work. I feel ya little speaker. Broken, but I'm still here!" User scassst31 added: "At least they gave him a blanket."

Another user, katy_g_85, commented: "I identify as this Wendy's speaker ... life's knocked me down, but I'm still tryin!" And A broad abroad wrote: "why do i feel like the person on the other end is laying down too tho." Ray posted: "As a Wendy's worker I chuckled."

