We're Only One Day into 2023 and Already This Many Americans Have Been Shot

Across the United States 193 people were shot on New Years Day, with 56 of them dying, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which records shootings across the country.

In addition to the dead the incidents, which took place right across America, left 137 people injured according to the site.

The shootings included an incident in Ocala, Florida, which saw 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey killed and another four other victims injured.

The Ocala Police Department is investigating the incident, which took place at around 4:30 a.m. local time.

In a separate incident two people were shot and killed at a bar in Racine, Wisconsin, early on Sunday morning. The shooting took place at 2:34 a.m. local time, with police yet to make any arrests.

Clinton, Maryland, saw two people shot dead, and another two injured, in a private house.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said the incident was "domestic-related," and insisted there is no threat to the wider community.

The figures follow a devastating year for U.S. shootings, with the Gun Violence Archive recording more than 6,000 children and teenagers killed or injured over the course of 2022, the highest figure since the archive began nine years ago.

In one of the worst single incidents 19 students, along with two adults, were killed when a gunman attacked the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Uvalde Police Department came in for criticism after the massacre, amid reports police waited for up to an hour before confronting the gunman.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chris Olivarez told CNN officers waited for backup because "they could've been shot."

On July 4 seven people were shot dead and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported: "As they fled the parade route on Central Street in downtown Highland Park, parade-goers left behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets as they sought cover, not knowing just what happened.

"Even as people ran, a klezmer band, seemingly unaware of the gunfire, continued to play."

In November five people were killed, and another 17 injured, when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Speaking to Voice of America Professor Jack McDevitt, an expert in criminology at Northeastern University, said: "We are seeing a return to much higher rates of gun violence than we have seen for a long time.

"We are starting to see more people use firearms to go after victims who they perceive to be different."