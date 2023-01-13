How 'Single's Inferno' Cast Are Handling Fame and What They Said About Show

Fans of Netflix's Single's Inferno, the Korean dating show, are still buzzing from the finale of Season 2, which came to a dramatic close earlier this week, with six people leaving the island for good as couples.

The reality show, which has been among the streamer's top 10 global non-English television series for three weeks, saw a group of singletons spend several days together on a remote island on a quest for true love, without revealing each other's ages or professions.

At the end of each day, each player got to choose one person with whom they'd like to enjoy a one-night hotel stay. Only those who chose each other got to escape to the luxury hotel where they were allowed to reveal their true identities.

Here we look at what some of the Single's Inferno Season 2 cast members have said since the show ended, from lessons learned to the hardships they faced during the series.

Se-jun

An image shared by Se-jun, the tailor who got coupled up with So-e in the final round, went viral on Instagram this week, fueling speculation that the pair may very well still be a couple.

Sharing images of himself and So-e, including one where he has his arm around her, Se-jun wrote: "Please show a lot of love for So-e. She's a really kind kid. Everyone please show her a lot of favor," in a post that got over 783,000 likes.

In a comment replying to the post, So-e said: "What's this comment about? [crazy eyes, tongue out face emoji]."

Nadine

In a post shared on Instagram, the Harvard pre-med student, who was quickly dubbed this season's "It" girl for her beauty and brains, revealed: "I was initially hesitant to take on such a project but joining the Singles Inferno 2 squad has been one of my greatest life gifts!

"I walk away with once in a lifetime experiences, unforgettable life lessons, and of course, new friends! The producers and staff did a WONDERFUL job portraying everyone in the most authentic and genuine way possible," she continued.

Thanking her fellow cast members, who made her experience on the show "so special and memorable," Nadine said: "I hope everyone can continue to love and support us all as we venture into our own paths off the island (although technically I am still stuck in Inferno [crying laughing, skull head emojis])."

Jong-woo

The soccer-player-turned barista who often moved the Single's Inferno studio hosts to tears during their commentary sessions for his unwavering devotion to Seul-ki, said he "learned a lot" through being on the show.

In a post shared on Instagram, thanking viewers, Jong-woo said: "Through this shoot, I learned a lot and gained a lot!...and after receiving a lot of attention and love, I felt various emotions...I was able to become more mature after seeing my lack of self that I didn't know and it was an opportunity to change..."

Seo-un

The artist and former Miss Korea beauty pageant winner said she felt "lucky" to have met "these lovely people through Single's Inferno and to spend the most wonderful summer with them," in a post on Instagram, which was liked by Yoong-jae, the Single's Inferno contestant she left the island with as a couple.

Thanking viewers for their love and interest, she said: "Please continue to support all these amazing people and look forward to our next steps."

Yoong-jae

Yoong-jae, the securities firm worker, said as an "ordinary office worker," being a part of the show was an "amazing" but "unfamiliar" experience, in an Instagram post that was also liked by Seo-un.

Yoong-jae also noted: "I suffered from unfounded malicious rumors, but with the help of people around me, I've been dealing with it well. I would like to take this opportunity to say that though I may be lacking in many ways, I can say that I've not lived a life that I'm ashamed of.

Expressing his gratitude to the production staff for giving him "memories that will last a lifetime," he said: "I laughed a lot" and "now I'm going back to my daily life and going on a new path. It's a late New Year's greeting, but I hope everyone achieves all their wishes in this new year."

Se-jeong

The fashion model, who sadly was the only contestant to have never bagged a luxury hotel stay off the island during the show, spoke about her experience of the show in a reflective post on Instagram.

She said: "From last summer, which was like a dream on a summer night, to this moment at the end of winter, I think it is a dream-like time that I will never forget...

"Finally, the short but long five-week journey of hell ended. There were many times when I needed a lot of courage while filming and in the end, it wasn't purely an easy experience," she explained, in such an "unfamiliar and difficult environment..."

She said "it was a valuable experience" to "feel and learn many things, and thanks to you, I grew a lot."

Although there were many things she was "not good at," Se-jeong said: "I did my best to show my honest self. Thank you so much for caring and loving me. I will return to my main job and do my best to repay you for your interest and love in the future."

Min-su

Min-su, one of the newer contestants who joined the show mid-competition, said: "From the first meeting to the end I was able to feel various emotions that I had never experienced in my life," in a post on Instagram.

Thanking viewers and the show staff, Min-su said: "I am so grateful to our cast members who left good memories together."

Season 1 and 2 of Single's Inferno are available for streaming on Netflix now.