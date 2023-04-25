The protests in Israel are now entering their 16th week, and it's now clear to most Israelis that the very public argument we're having isn't about this policy or that policy, but about the state of Israel's very essence.

I learned this the hard way. When Israelis first started taking to the streets, I was baffled by their intensity. I support the reforms, and believe that the passage of some version of the proposed legislation will increase liberty and bolster Israel's democracy. And even if I have real and meaningful issues with some of its finer points, I regard as unassailable the reform's key premises: that the Israeli attorney general should not act as the elected government's de facto boss, and that sitting Israeli Supreme Court justices should not have veto power over new appointments to the Court.

So when so many people I love and admire responded to my support of the reforms with such intensity, I was genuinely eager to hear why the legislation struck them as anathema. Some said they supported the general substantive outlines of the reform package, but were either unhappy with the process or distrustful of the particular politicians tasked with overseeing it. Some, like me, opposed specific aspects of the proposals, such as its controversial override clause. But the more we talked about the reform, the more it became clear that the reform itself wasn't really the issue. What the protesters have been fighting for, most of those I spoke with eventually agreed, is a specific vision for the future of Israel itself.

What do they mean by that, exactly? To understand the answer, you'd have to go back to the roots of Zionism. The movement's Founding Fathers all shared one goal—the Jewish people's return to its indigenous homeland, Eretz Yisrael, and the establishment of a sovereign state there. What that state might look like was subject to strident discord: Some wanted a socialist utopia, others a hub of Hebrew culture, and others a militarized safe zone. But those debates were temporarily shelved while the fight for national independence—and survival—raged on. Seventy-five years, several wars, and many successful start-ups later, the same ancient and unresolved debates are once again raging.

The hardcore of the folks protesting on Tel Aviv's Kaplan Street every Saturday night have one simple goal: They want to be "normal," just like any other nation on earth. So while some of the outward signs of Jewish life and identity might appeal to them—the Star of David on the Israeli flag, say, or the Hebrew language—the true Great Good lies in catching up with the strength and prosperity of the broader West. They believe, with much justification, that in this respect Israelis have carried more than their fair share of the burden. They also believe that maintaining their vision of what Israel ought to be entails keeping political power away from those they regard as their primitive brethren, living according to antiquated codes, who—so they assume—wish to foist some Hebrew-speaking version of Iranian theocracy upon the rest of the nation.

The notion that supporters of judicial reform simply want a real democracy—the sort where voters and their duly elected representatives, not an unelected elite of judicial oligarchs, have the final word—seems preposterous to them. When they look at those of us with beards and yarmulkes, they see a demographic threat, a future in which the state they love will be crowded not with tanned entrepreneurs planning lucrative IPOs, but with pale kids studying Talmud in yeshiva. And to avert this nightmarish scenario, the protestors are ready to wield their considerable socioeconomic clout to hold Israeli democracy hostage.

Demonstrators wave flags during a rally to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv, on April 22, 2023. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Examples of this hardcore use of soft power abound, but you hardly have to wade into the murky waters of Israeli politics to find reasons to question what precisely the protestors mean when they shout, "de-mo-krat-ia." Why does the Israeli Supreme Court repeatedly weigh in on political questions that would not be regarded as justiciable in any other country—and in predictably one-sided fashion? Why, for example, does the Court, and its proxies in the attorney general's office, insist on ruling that various instances of voluntary gender separation by members of traditional communities are illegal, even in private institutions? The Court's zeal in striking down anything that remotely implicates the expression of faith is jarring—particularly as Judaism, in its infinite wisdom, cautions us against precisely such sweeping applications of authority and power.

Sadly, the third or so of Israelis currently engaged in an effort to reclaim the Jewish state from the majority they so palpably fear misunderstand the motivations of those, like me, who support judicial reform. We don't want a theocracy; we want the freedom to live the fully Jewish lives that we have chosen—and the freedom of others to live as they so choose. We don't want big government; we want appropriate checks and balances among the branches of government.

We want a Jewish state that facilitates, but doesn't dictate, the preservation and development of Jewish tradition. We don't want the government telling Israelis how to practice—or not practice—the dictates of their faith. We simply want common courtesy and mutual respect to carry the day. In fact, even our Haredi brothers and sisters, who—perhaps unwisely—promoted a slate of recent legislation to protect public expressions of faith did so only to counteract judicial intervention that had invalidated previous informal arrangements. They too generally just want the freedom to live their lives as they choose.

It's a privilege to have inherited an amazing Jewish tradition, and to maintain it in a way both loyal to its essence and adapted to our circumstances. But for this spirit to live on, Israel needs both more liberty and more Jewishness. The two are intertwined: Jewish tradition persists because it is vibrant; it is a perpetual motion machine, always generating new and exciting ways to be Jewish, and it can't go on unless we give disparate Jewish communities the liberty to try out their own version of living Jewishly. And we need a Jewish national homeland to deliver the strong sense of cultural security that encourages the sort of risk-taking that is simply not possible where persecution and assimilation are real and pertinent risks.

When traditional Jews feel safe in a state that is proud of our shared values and that allows individuals and communities the freedom to promote and explore them—rather, say, than channeling taxpayers' money to artists whose work is focused mainly on denigrating those very values—they are likely to engage in precisely the sort of creative reinvention that has helped Judaism adapt and survive, even as so many other belief systems and peoples have perished.

So while I don't underestimate the dedication of Israel's protest movement, I'd like to have the real debate—not some proxy conversation. And the real debate is about the kind of Israel we want: A soulless European Union with a Hebrew accent, an arc of history that may be long but that bends toward hegemonic progressiveness and the scrubbing of any markers of genuine Jewish identity; or a place at once rooted in tradition and open to real competition, innovation, and ideas. Here's hoping the best vision wins.

Liel Leibovitz is editor at large at Tablet Magazine and the editor of the recently published Zionism: The Tablet Guide.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.