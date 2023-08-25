Animal Behaviorist Explains When to Be Concerned by Your Clingy Dog

Does your dog always try to sit on your lap, and refuse to leave your side, even when there are a million more interesting things they could be doing? We all love it when our pets show us their love, but this flattering behavior can become a cause of concern when they just won't leave you alone, no matter how many times you've told them off.

If your canine's love has started feeling more like an obsession, you may have what is commonly known as a "Velcro dog," named after the fastening tape because your pet behaves like he is attached to you. There are many possible reasons why your dog is so clingy. It may depend on their breed, or their age, but it can also be a sign of behavioral issues or even separation anxiety.

A veterinary behavior expert told Newsweek the possible reasons why your dog is feeling extra clingy and gave some tips to help your pet feel more independent.

Reasons Why Your Dog Is Being Clingy

While loving their humans is normal for every dog, being extra clingy all the time is not. Kait Hembree, veterinary behavior nurse, and the head of training at Boston-based GoodPup, told Newsweek that there can be many possible reasons behind your dog's clingy behavior.

Not Enough Mental Stimulation

A simple explanation is that your pet may not be getting enough mental stimulation and physical exercise, which play a huge role in providing the necessary daily outputs of a dog. When they don't have those, then they will seek alternatives, which could be clinging to their guardians.

Age

Age is certainly a contributing factor as older dogs are generally more confident than younger ones, given their life experiences. They are more inclined to do their own thing without their guardians.

Puppies have a lot to learn from the world, and they often feel anxious and afraid of being alone. That's why they tend to spend most of their time with their owners, whom they view as their own mom.

Breed

Your dog's breed also affects their behavior. Hembree said some canines were specifically bred to be with their companions, so they are less likely to be somewhere other than their guardian's presence. Examples of dogs bred for company include breeds like Shih Tzus, poodles, Yorkshire terriers, and Maltese, which make the perfect lap dogs.

Reinforcement

There is a high chance that this is a learned behavior for your dog and that you may be inadvertently reinforcing their clingy ways.

"We like it when our dogs seek us out. It makes us feel wanted and needed, and we return that feeling by engaging our dogs with pets, praise, and our own adoration. All of these can reinforce clingy behavior with our dogs," Hembree said.

Separation Anxiety

While the above-listed reasons are no cause for concern, your dog's clingy behavior may also be due to separation anxiety. In this case, you should consult your veterinarian to come up with a coping strategy for your pet.

Clingy behavior and separation anxiety may look similar but not exactly the same. The main difference between the two is how a dog reacts to being away from their person or people.

Clingy dogs want to be around their owners every time they're home, but they tend not to panic when their owner is not there. Dogs affected by separation anxiety, on the other hand, panic every time you're not around, engaging in destructive behavior when left alone like chewing, urinating, or defecating in the home.

Clingy Behavior in Dogs Can Be Corrected

Hembree said that dogs can be taught independence or how to be comfortable keeping themselves occupied alone, even those with separation-related behavioral issues.

How to Help Your Dog Be More Independent

Independence training is an exercise that helps dogs learn how to be content and comfortable on their own. It works both for small puppies and for adult dogs too, although teaching the latter may take longer.

To begin with, Hembree suggests offering your pet an engaging or interactive toy, better if it's a food toy, that will keep them occupied for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, while the dog is eating from the food toy, move around the room for short periods of time, always returning to where you started from. When you notice your dog is not interested in your movements around the room, you can step up your game and briefly walk out before returning to the starting point.

Hembree added: "Over time, guardians can add more and more time to being out of the room. This is a great technique for teaching dogs that they can enjoy doing their own thing by themselves."