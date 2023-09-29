Most dog owners out there are likely to agree: There are fewer gestures more loved than when a dog nudges their owner with his or her nose. It's cute, for one thing, and seems to be one of many ways dogs attempt to communicate with humans.

The main reason a dog will push its nose into a person's arm or leg is to get their attention, several canine behavior experts say. The nose nudge is deployed "usually because they want your attention or they want something from you," animal behavior expert Aaron Rice told The Dodo.

What exactly they need the human's attention for depends on where the dog is, what they're focused on and what their owner is doing. Dogs will sometimes "nose poke" their owner if they are feeling hungry or need to go outside. Other times, the nudge is an indication that the dog wants to play, to be pet, or to move their owner to another location. A nose bump could also be a dog's way of expressing love for their owner, according to the Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital.

A Spinone Italiano at the Westminster Kennel Club 140th Annual Dog Show at Pier 92/94 on February 16, 2016, in New York City. Experts reflect on the purpose of a nose-boop. Matthew Eisman/WireImage

Herding dogs may instinctively use their noses to nudge their owner or another dog in one direction or another, as they might encourage a sheep to move. Other dogs may have learned how to use their noses to communicate after watching their mother guide their siblings toward food in their litter's early puppy days, Rice said.

While some dog owners find nose nudges adorable, others may prefer to discourage this behavior in certain settings, such as when people are eating or when new people who don't know the dog are around. Behavior experts say the best way to discourage nose nudges is to simply ignore them, rather than petting the dog or even reprimanding them for the gesture. This avoids reinforcing the dog's behavior.

But there are other training methods that encourage nose nudges. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), one popular training strategy known as "touch," or "nose targeting," involves encouraging a dog to nudge their owner's hand with its nose.

Dogs like to practice "touch" because it's an easy task for them to accomplish to score a treat, and it encourages them to pay close attention to their owner. "And where your dog's nose goes, their head and body follow," the AKC says in a post on its website.

For dog owners who want to use a nose "touch" in training, the gesture can also be used to help calm a nervous dog by drawing their attention away from whatever is worrying them and bringing their focus back to their owner.

