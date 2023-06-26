Golden Retriever Friends Filmed Having a 'Snoot Meeting' Through Fence

A dog owner filmed the adorable moment her golden retriever made two new friends during a walk. Although they were stuck behind a fence, they weren't going to let that get in the way of a "snoot meeting."

Allie Mulkey, 28, knows how much her dog, Harley, loves to meet new friends on his daily walks, but she was amazed when she spotted the two noses sticking out from underneath a fence. The content creator shared the sweet video on her TikTok page (@alliemackmulkey) on June 22, with the caption reading: "Reasons I love golden retrievers." It's already been viewed over 420,000 times.

Mulkey, from Charleston, South Carolina, told Newsweek that, during the walk, Harley "suddenly dragged [her] off the path, over to the fence." Although her first reaction was frustration with the English cream golden retriever's disobedience, she couldn't possibly be annoyed once she saw the two snouts protruding beneath the fence.

"At first, I was annoyed. I was just thinking that he wasn't listening. But, next thing I knew, I saw the noses. I started recording as soon as I could," Mulkey said. Harley's meet-and-greet with the two noses lasted for around a minute, before they had to continue with their walk.

Harley meeting the two dogs in a gap under the fence. The trio got to sniff one another before Harley resumed his walk, Harley's owner told Newsweek. @alliemackmulkey

It's no surprise that golden retrievers are usually near the top of the American Kennel Club's (AKC) rankings of the most-popular dog breeds, and for good reason. In 2022, they were in third place, behind only French bulldogs and Labradors.

Undoubtedly, Harley loved making two new friends on his walk that day, which is no surprise considering the social nature of golden retrievers. Unlike some breeds, goldens are very open to meeting new people and beings, are very playful and are highly adaptable to new scenarios. All these factors, listed by the AKC, help the breed to feel comfortable in new experiences.

Much of this also comes down to socializing the dog from an early age. The AKC says that it's best to expose the puppy to a wide variety of environments and people from seven weeks onwards. Allowing the dog to make these experiences so early on will build their confidence over time.

Now 3 years old, Harley loves meeting new friends on his walks and couldn't pass up the chance to go nose to nose with these two dogs.

Speaking about the experience afterwards, Mulkey said: "I couldn't believe how precious it was. It was one of those moments that's so pure that you forget about all of your worries and are just present and happy to experience the joy.

"We've gotten so much feedback from people saying it made their day," Mulkey added. "That makes me happy to know because it made my day, too, and I'm just happy to spread that feeling."

Many TikTok users have shown their appreciation for the special moment between the dogs, as the post has received almost 70,000 likes.

Among the hundreds of comments, one person called it a "snoot meeting," as Mulkey replied that she "didn't get the Google invite."

Another comment reads: "Just a couple of snoots poppin' out to say hello!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.