What It Means When Your Dog Paws You Back—the Answer Is Heartbreaking

A dog owner has revealed a heartwarming reason why she thinks her pit bull paws at her while she pets her. But a pet behaviorist says more could be going on with the dog than you might think.

Smuckers the pit bull lives with her owner, who asked not to be named, in California. Smuckers previously spent time in an animal shelter. For a pit bull living in a shelter, the odds were stacked against her finding a new home.

Research has highlighted the difficulties pit bulls face in being re-homed. A 2016 study published by online scientific journal PLOS One found that dogs labeled as pit bulls spent, on average, three times longer in their shelters than similar-looking dogs.

Smuckers was one of the lucky ones, however. She was adopted at the age of 8, just before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were fostering her from a local shelter at first and then fell in love with her and adopted her," her owner told Newsweek.

She's flourished ever since then, emerging on social media as something of a poster dog for how fulfilling life with a pit bull can be.

"Her favorite things to do are eat, go on outdoor adventures, bask in the sunshine and take naps," Smuckers' owner said. "She is a really sweet dog, and with her social media accounts we try to show how bully breeds and rescue dogs are amazing dogs."

Given how far she has come, thanks to the love and support of her human companions, it's perhaps understandable that Smuckers would want to show some form of appreciation.

That's exactly what she appears to be doing in a video posted to her TikTok account, smuckersthepitbull, which shows the canine reacting to her owner's petting by placing a paw on her, as if she is trying to stroke her back.

"She has always put her paw on me when I pet her on the chest or under the chin," her owner said. "I think it is a sign of affection. It makes me happy to know that she is happy and feels loved."

Writing next to the TikTok video, she said this was a sign that your dog "loves you and trusts you."

Some on social media were inclined to agree. "I love pit bulls so much! They are so friendly and the most misunderstood dog breed," one viewer wrote. Another commented: "Dogs are the best thing you could have."

Others, however, were not convinced. "These are sweet thoughts but what is the proof? We just assume what these signs mean," a TikToker wrote. Another said: "I mean it's not but it's a nice thought."

Smuckers the pit bull touches her owner's arm while being petted. smuckersthepitbull

Eager to get to the bottom of what the dog's behavior might mean, Newsweek contacted Susan Nilson, a professionally accredited cat and dog training and behavior expert. She said it ultimately comes down to the context and overall body language of the dog involved.

"Pawing can certainly be a way for dogs to show affection as well as a way of seeking attention. If your dog's pawing behavior is accompanied by other positive body language, such as a relaxed body, neutral ears and a happy tail, he's most likely being friendly and social," she told Newsweek.

"Sometimes, though, dogs may paw at their owners to seek reassurance when they feel anxious or scared," Nilson continued. "Again, the dog's body language will tell you how he's feeling. Signs of anxiety can include panting when not hot, yawning when not tired, flicking the tongue, a low tail carriage and pinned-back ears, among others."

There are other considerations too, like the fact that physical contact releases oxytocin, otherwise known as the "love" or "cuddle hormone," which can help relieve feelings of stress and anxiety, Nilson said.

"Pawing can also be used as an appeasement gesture to reduce conflict or as a way to create personal space," she went on. "For example, your dog may paw at you to try to get access to a cozy sleeping spot or when he is trying to communicate his needs, such as being hungry or wanting to play."

To better understand what is going on, pet owners need to observe accompanying behaviors and context. "Paying attention to his body language and other cues will help you figure out whether he's just being friendly and affectionate or if he's trying to convey something else altogether," Nilson said.

"For me, the dog in the video looks a little anxious," she continued. "It's a little hard to see, but it looks like his ears are back, and I spotted a couple of tongue flicks too. He looks to be seeking reassurance from his owner and is finding comfort in their presence and attention." Based on the video, there is a "strong bond" between Smuckers and her owner, she added.

These observations follow on from those from a vet tech who told Newsweek what it means when a dog licks its paw and a fellow pet behaviorist who warns what the implications might be if a canine appears clingy.

