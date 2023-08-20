Sports

What Olga Carmona's Shirt Said in World Cup Final 2023

Spain's Olga Carmona appeared to dedicate her goal in the Women's Soccer World Cup final with a one-word message written on her shirt.

Carmona gave Spain the advantage over England in the first half of World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

The Spaniard drilled home the goal with a sensational finish that came at the end of an impressive period of play on the field.

Olga Carmona
Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates after scoring in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Carmona appeared to dedicate the goal to Mercedes College where she studied in Seville. Getty

Following the goal, Carmona lifted up her shirt that revealed a single word: "Merchi."

Spanish outlet El DesMarque has speculated the word is dedicated to Mercedes College where Carmona studied in Seville, in southern Spain.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

