News

What the Pope Has Said About Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

By
News Pope Francis Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy will meet Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday as well as Italian government officials as Ukrainian forces say they are making progress around the strategically important city of Bakhmut.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church has repeatedly lamented the loss of life and carnage unleashed by the war but has stopped short of condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenksy's visit comes amid reports that Russian troops have "fled from the flanks" around Bakhmut, according to Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. His pro-Kremlin mercenaries have been attempting to seize the embattled city for months.

The pope last met Zelensky in 2020 - before Russia launched its invasion in February 2022 - and Francis' statements about the war have occasionally raised eyebrows.

On April 30, the pontiff appeared to suggest that a secret peace mission was underway.

"I'm available to do anything," Francis told reporters during a press conference as he was flying back from Hungary. "There's a mission that's not public that's underway; when it's public I'll talk about it."

He offered no further details but the pope had met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the previous week.

Earlier in April, Francis addressed the war during his remarks at Easter, saying: "Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia."

Read more

Pope Francis has previously stopped short of laying the blame for the war on Putin, saying in March that the conflict was fueled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere."

At the time, Francis also expressed a willingness to talk to Putin in order to push for peace, according to a Reuters report.

In an interview published in June last year, the pontiff told Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica that the war was "perhaps somehow provoked" and recalled a conversation he had before the war where someone had told him that NATO was "barking at the gates of Russia."

While Francis criticized the "ferocity and cruelty of the Russian troops," he also appeared to warn against framing the war in black-and-white terms.

"We need to move away from the usual Little Red Riding Hood pattern, in that Little Red Riding Hood was good and the wolf was the bad one," Francis said. "Something global is emerging and the elements are very much entwined."

The pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, including in his 2022 Easter message where he said: "Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering. Please, please, let us not get used to war."

Before meeting the pope at the Vatican on Saturday, Zelensky will meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Ukrainian president's visit to Italy also comes ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which Ukraine won last year but is being hosted in the U.K. because of the ongoing conflict.

There is continuing controversy over the fact that Zelensky has not been permitted to speak at the event, with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) saying that "making political or similar statements" is prohibited at the contest.

Pope Francis Meets Refugees in Hungary
Pope Francis meets with a group of refugees and poor people assisted by Catholic associations. at St. Elizabeth's Church on April 29, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. The pope will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday. Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC