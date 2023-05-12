Eurovision Banning Zelensky From Speaking Sparks Outrage: 'Wrong Decision'

The decision to bar Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from making an appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest has been decried on social media.

The Ukrainian leader had asked to make a remote appearance during the grand final of the annual event on Saturday, according to U.K. newspaper The Times. He was expected to appeal for international support amid Russia's invasion of his country. However, his request was rejected by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on the grounds that his involvement would go against "strict rules."

"The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show, and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation," read a statement from the EBU. "As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event."

"This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest," the statement went on. "The request by Mr. Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pictured on May 4, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands.

The show, which will be broadcast by the BBC from Liverpool, in the U.K., will see 26 countries compete for the coveted crown after knockout rounds were aired in the days leading up to the final. After winning the contest last year, Ukraine has automatically qualified for the final, competing with the likes of host U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Spain and this year's favorite, Sweden.

With viewers from competing nations and beyond tuning into the show, Zelensky would have been afforded a sizable audience to share his message with. The decision to block this has been met with outrage on social media.

As news of the ban circulated, journalist and broadcaster Benjamin Butterworth wrote: "An address by President Zelensky is not politics as we know it: it would be a call to humanity for the protection of the peoples of Ukraine. I hope @Eurovision urgently changes its mind."

Another Twitter user commented: "How can they argue an address by Zelensky risks politicizing Eurovision when it's only being held in the U.K. because Ukraine has been invaded by Russia? Isn't it already political?"

"Eurovision stands for openness, diversity and tolerance," said another. "Three things that Ukrainians are dying every day to protect. Zelensky must be allowed to address the final."

Another shared screenshots from when Russia hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009, pointing out the imagery was allowed during the show.

"Let's remember the military and tanks at the Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow," the Ukrainian-based Twitter user wrote. "It was appropriate then, a year after the war in Georgia... But a speech by the leader of a nation suffering from the biggest war in Europe calling for peace is inappropriate... Okay, we [get] it."

Let's remember the military and tanks at the Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow... It was appropriate then, a year after the war in Georgia...

But a speech by the leader of a nation suffering from the biggest war in Europe calling for peace is inappropriate...

Noting that the U.K. is hosting this year's competition because of the volatile situation in Ukraine, another critic of the decision commented: "It's a pretty pathetic excuse to hide behind given this was supposed to be Ukraine's contest to host anyway. The BBC is frankly an embarrassment at times—let [Zelensky] speak."

Echoing that sentiment, another urged of the show's broadcaster: "BBC do better; this is unacceptable to bar Pres. [Zelensky] from Eurovision. Do what is right!"

Referencing the surprise semi-final appearance of the recently crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla, one Eurovision fan said that denying Zelensky's request was the "wrong decision." They added: "If you can bring the King and Queen along then you can bring Ukraine's leader along. Rethink this and fast!"

While a large number of Twitter users spoke out against the blocking of Zelensky's appearance at the competition, some felt that it was the correct decision.

"I agree with this," tweeted one person. "Besides the 'non-political' stance, Zelensky giving a speech might be seen as an attempt to garner support (i.e. votes) for Ukraine, giving them an unfair advantage."

The same Twitter user also pointed out that when Charles and Camilla appeared on a Eurovision broadcast this week, they "didn't give a speech, but just pressed a button. And they are mainly ceremonial figures, rather than political."

Meanwhile, another Ukrainian said that there was no "need" for Zelensky to address Eurovision viewers, believing that people in other nations were exasperated with his speeches about the plight of the country and its citizens.

"Do I think we need Zelensky to speak at #Eurovision? Not really. Why? Because you already hate us enough, you are tired of us, you secretly wish we just died so our [ongoing] fight for survival and independence would not interrupt your party," they tweeted. "You are hypocrites though."

Drumming up support for his country amid the ongoing war, Zelensky has made numerous remote appearances at entertainment-focused events, including the Berlin, Cannes and Venice film festivals and January's Golden Globe Awards. Last year, he made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards.