What Is 'Right Wing Death Squad'? Gunman Mauricio Garcia's Patch Explained

Investigators are probing the possible white supremacist and neo-Nazi views of the man suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Allen, Texas on Saturday that left eight people dead and seven others injured.

The suspect has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by an officer at Allen Premium Outlets, but authorities have not yet made any statement about the suspected shooter's motives.

Nonetheless, reports that Garcia was wearing a patch that read "RWDS" - which reportedly stands for "Right Wing Death Squad" - have led to significant discussion and speculation about his motivation.

Several social media users pointed to the fact that the "RWDS" patch has also been worn by members of the far-right group Proud Boys.

Journalist Alejandra Caraballo shared a photo of former Proud Boys member Jeremy Bertino wearing a similar patch. Bertino gave evidence for the prosecution in the seditious conspiracy case against Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four others.

"One of the Proud Boys who pled guilty to seditious conspiracy, Jeremy Bertino, wore the RWDS (right wing death squad) patch that was found on the Allen, Texas shooter. It's common among Proud Boys to wear it," Caraballo wrote.

However, there is no evidence at this time to link Garcia to the Proud Boys and his views are still a subject of investigation.

Investigators are examining Garcia's interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs as part of a possible motive, according to multiple news outlets.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the RWDS phrase is popular with right-wing extremists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis, citing people familiar with the investigation.

While no conclusions have yet been reached as the probe is ongoing, investigators are reportedly approaching the matter as a potential hate crime.

An FBI bulletin reviewed by Rolling Stone said that Garcia often posted material on social media that was pro-white supremacist and neo-Nazi.

The bulletin said that the agency's "review and triage of the subject's social media accounts revealed hundreds of postings and images to include writings with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist rhetoric, including neo-Nazi materials and material espousing the supremacy of the white race."

Rolling Stone also reported that investigators believe the shooter was a neo-Nazi and an "incel", citing an internal email circulated among law enforcement in Texas.

The suspected gunman had reportedly lived at his parent's home in Dallas until a few months ago and FBI agents removed three to four boxes from that home on Saturday, according to neighbors who spoke to CBS News.

Police also searched the nearby extended stay where Garcia had been living and some neighbors told news outlets that he mainly kept to himself and that they didn't know him very well.

Newsweek has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety via email for further comment.