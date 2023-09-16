What Other Shows and Films Have 'Yellowstone' Cast Been In?

If you can't wait for Part Two of Yellowstone's fifth and final season that is expected to air on Peacock later this year, then we have some good news for you. The family saga is making its CBS debut on Sunday, September 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET, allowing fans to catch up on the Western-drama series from the beginning.

Although long-time fans will have come to know and love the cast by now, new viewers might wonder where they've seen some of these faces before. From the award-winners to the newcomers, here's what the stars have been up to outside of Paradise Valley.

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner is seen in February. The 68-year-old actor plays patriarch John Dutton in the neo-western drama. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

The 68-year-old won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Yellowstone ranch patriarch John Dutton in the show. However, Costner's impressive career also includes two Academy Awards wins for Dances with Wolves (1990), in which he directed and starred as leading man Lieutenant John J. Dunbar.

Costner's other famous roles include federal agent Eliot Ness in the Prohibition-era crime drama The Untouchables (1987), Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), and Frank Farmer in The Bodyguard, alongside Whitney Houston (1992).

Although his career took a downturn in the late '90s and early 2000s, Costner's role as William Anderson "Devil Anse" Hatfield in the mini-series Hatfields & McCoys landed him a Primetime Emmy award and led to a resurgence in roles for the A-lister.

Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly in May 2019. Reilly stars as Beth Dutton, eldest living child of Costner's John Dutton. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Reilly stars as Beth Dutton—a cut-throat businesswoman and the second-eldest child of John Dutton III—who supports her father in running the ranch after her older brother Lee passes away.

Prior to joining the cast of Yellowstone, the 46-year-old British actress made a name for herself in medical drama Black Box (2014) and crime anthology series True Detective (2015). She also had a supporting part in Sherlock Holmes (2009) and its sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) as Watson's wife Mary Morstan, before taking on the leading role of recovering heroin addict Nicole in Flight (2012), alongside Denzel Washington.

Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes in November 2022. Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, son of ranch owner John Dutton and husband to Monica Dutton. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

Before he was Kayce Dutton—youngest child of John Dutton and father of Tate Dutton—Grimes starred as Navy SEAL Marc Alan Lee in biographical war movie American Sniper (2014).

A year later, the 39-year-old landed the part of Elliot Grey, Christian Grey's younger brother in the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise, and had a brief six-episode stint in True Blood (2008-2014) as vampire James.

However, the actor allegedly quit the show after refusing to perform same-sex kissing scenes with late co-star Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds in the supernatural series, BuzzFeed reported in 2014.

Wes Bentley

Wes Bentley in February. Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, adopted son of John Dutton. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

Bentley stars as Jamie Dutton, an attorney and the adopted son of John Dutton. The 44-year-old actor first came to prominence in 1999 when he starred as troubled teen Ricky Fitts in American Beauty—a role that landed him a BAFTA nomination.

He starred alongside Heath Ledger and Kate Hudson in the 2002 film adaption of the novel The Four Feathers, before joining Nicolas Cage for Ghost Rider in 2007. More recently, Bentley appeared in three seasons of American Horror Story—Freakshow, Hotel and Roanoke. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2022, Bentley confessed that he'd turned down the titular role in the 2002 version of Spider-Man, which later went to Tobey Maguire.

Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser in 2022. Hauser stars as Rip Wheeler in "Yellowstone." Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

The son of Cass Warner—founder of the Warner Sisters film studio—and grandson of Oscar-winning screenwriter Dwight Hauser, Cole Hauser dropped out of high school at age 16 to join the family business.

After making his film debut in School Ties (1992) alongside other up-and-comers such as Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, he landed bit parts in coming-of-age movies Dazed and Confused (1993) and Good Will Hunting (1997).

His big break was starring as film star Bo Laramie in Mel Gibson and Paul Abascal's action-thriller Paparazzi (2004). He then moved on to to indie movies before landing the role of Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, the husband of Beth Dutton and John's son-in-law.

Kelsey Asbille

Kelsey Asbille in May. Asbille stars as Monica Dutton, wife of Kayce Dutton and mother of Tate Dutton. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Asbille plays Monica Dutton, the child of reservation elder Felix Long and the wife of Kayce Dutton, with whom she shares son Tate.

Prior to Yellowstone, Asbille had a recurring role in One Tree Hill from 2005 to 2009. She played Gigi Silveri, Mouth McFadden's (Lee Norris) on-again-off-again girlfriend.

She also starred in several Disney projects including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008), the film Den Brother (2010), and the sitcom Pair of Kings (2010-2013), although she was credited as "Kelsey Chow."

The 31-year-old has since featured in the neo-Western-crime movie Wind River (2017) and season four of Fargo (2020), where she played escaped criminal Swanee Capps.

Brecken Merrill

Brecken Merrill in 2022. Merrill stars as Tate Dutton, son of Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica. Richard Rodriguez/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment

Merrill was only 8 years old when he landed the role of Tate Dutton on Yellowstone. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) Online earlier this year, the 13-year-old shared what it was like growing up on-set.

"I was kind of just doing it for fun," Merrill said. "Like, 'Yeah, I wanna be on TV! Yeah!' I didn't really have a good sense of what acting really was. In this past season people have seen that I've grown up and that I'm really taking acting seriously."

Rudy Ramos

Rudy Ramos in 2019. Ramos plays reservation elder Felix Long. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

Along with playing Native American elder Felix Long, 72-year-old Ramos' five-decade career includes roles in TV series such as Ironside (1967-1975), Hawaii Five-O (1968-1980), MacGyver (1985-1992) and Murder, She Wrote (1985-1996).

Ramos also appeared in the films Helter Skelter (1976)—about the Manson Family murders—crime thriller The Driver (1978), slasher flick Open House (1987) and Beverly Hills Cop II (1986).

Jefferson White

Jefferson White in 2022. The 33-year-old played cowboy Jimmy Hurdstrom, and is expected to reprise his role in the Yellowstone spin-off "6666." Omar Vega/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment

Before joining the cast of Yellowstone, White made his TV debut in 2014 with a two-episode arc in The Americans. More bit parts followed for the 33-year-old before White landed the role of cowboy Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone.

White is expected to reprise the character of Hurdstrom in the upcoming spin-off 6666, after his character relocated to Texas in season four. In September 2022, he also joined the cast of Chicago P.D. as villain Sean O'Neill.

Gil Birmingham

Gil Birmingham in 2017. Outside of "Yellowstone," Birmingham is best known for playing Billy Black in the "Twilight" saga. Matthew Simmons/Getty Images Entertainment

Birmingham stars as Thomas Rainwater, the chief of the Broken Rock Reservation and the owner of two casinos, in Yellowstone.

In 1987, Birmingham left behind his job as a petrochemical engineer to become an actor. His first role was an unnamed cop in the show Riptide (1986), but over the last three decades the 70-year-old has made a name for himself starring as Billy Black—werewolf Jacob's dad—in the Twilight saga films, grieving father Martin Hanson in Wind River (2017) with Yellowstone co-star Kelsey Asbille, and Bill Taba in the true crime series Under the Banner of Heaven (2022) alongside Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Dave Annable

Dave Annable in 2018. The 43-year-old starred in four episodes of the show as Lee Dutton, whose death is a crucial part of Yellowstone's first season. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

Dave Annable starred as Lee Dutton, the eldest son of John Dutton, whose untimely death sets the course for the series. Although the character is important to Yellowstone's narrative, Annable only appears in four episodes.

However, the 43-year-old actor has longer-running arcs elsewhere, such as starring as Justin Walker in family TV drama Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011), Dr. Pierce Harrison in the medical drama Heartbeat (2016) and as Henry Martin in supernatural show 666 Park Avenue (2012-2013).

Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas in 2022. The 52-year-old plays a younger version of Costner's John Dutton in flashback scenes. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Lucas stars as a younger version of Costner's John Dutton in Yellowstone, appearing in flashbacks throughout the series run.

Outside of the show, the 52-year-old is best known for playing Jake Perry, the husband of Reese Witherspoon's Melanie Carmichael in the romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama (2002), as Craig McDermott, a colleague of Christian Bale's disturbed investment banker Patrick Bateman in American Psycho (2000), and as Leo Beebe, the vice president of Ford, in Ford v Ferrari (2019).

Danny Huston

Danny Huston in 2018. Huston was the main antagonist in the first and second seasons of "Yellowstone." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

In the early seasons of Yellowstone, Huston played villain Dan Jenkins, a real estate developer who wanted to build a hotel and casino next to Dutton ranch. Although the character's arc ended in season two, Huston has had an impressive career outside of the show, starring as aviation visionary Jack Fyre in The Aviator (2004), Poseidon in Crash of the Titans (2010) and as General Erich Ludendorff in Wonder Woman (2017).

He has also appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story—as "The Axeman" in Coven (2013-2014) and prosthetist Massimo Dolcefino in Freak Show (2014-2015).